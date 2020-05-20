Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SS&C : Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.125 Per Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

WINDSOR, Conn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that, consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.125 per share. This is payable on June 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-common-stock-dividend-of-0-125-per-quarter-301063021.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
04:06pSS&C : Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.125 Per Quarter
PR
09:01aSS&C : Adds Managed Accounts Provider Stadion Money Management to its Retirement..
PR
05/19SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulat..
AQ
05/19SS&C : Announces 1H2020 SS&C : Advent Product Updates
PR
05/18SS&C : Technologies Completes Acquisition of Innovest Systems
PR
05/13SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
05/08SS&C : Technologies to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
05/08SS&C : to Present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Virtual TMC Conference
PR
05/07SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Trends reshaping the real estate investment landscape
PU
05/07SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group