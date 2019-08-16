Log in
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
04:06pSS&C : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:36aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Winners chosen for SS&C's Global Intern Hackathon 2019
PU
08/15SS&C : Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments
PR
SS&C : Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC). a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. This is payable on September 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-quarterly-dividend-300903135.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2019
