SS&C : Completes Acquisition of Algorithmics

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Algorithmics and related assets from IBM.

The addition of Algorithmics will extend SS&C's risk analytics and regulatory offering. Supported by a global team of risk experts based in all major financial centers, Algorithmics' solutions and technology address market, credit, and liquidity risk, as well as capital management. Algorithmics' cloud-based technology will add micro-services within SS&C's platform.

The acquisition adds more than 200 clients, 350 employees, and offices in 25 countries. Algorithmics' clients include banks, insurance companies, broker-dealers, asset managers, hedge and private equity funds, and service providers.

"We are pleased to welcome Algorithmics' clients and skilled personnel," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SS&C. "Enterprise risk is a growing concern for our financial services clients, and Algorithmics' innovative, cloud-based approach delivers real-time predictive analytics."

