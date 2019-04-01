Log in
SS&C Technologies : A turnkey platform to launch registered funds

04/01/2019

Advisers may be interested in launching a mutual fund as means to access a new pool of investors or as an efficient alternative to support smaller separate accounts. Mutual funds are often characterized by their:

  1. Accessibility (i.e. platforms)
  2. Oversight by regulatory structure and internal board of trustees
  3. Professional Management

SS&C ALPS offers a series trust that serves as a turnkey solution for advisers interested in launching a mutual fund. The series trust infrastructure increases speed to market and allows managers to focus on managing investments and marketing your strategy, while SS&C ALPS take care of organization, operations and compliance. SS&C Alps also frequently convert funds from standalone trusts into our trust as advisers look to simplify their operations.

How does a series trust work?

A series trust is a pooled trust in which multiple advisers share a board of trustees (a majority of which are independent) and service providers. The pooled structure eliminates the cost of developing a new trust and minimizes ongoing expenses as costs for providers are spread across all managers and funds in the trust. When entering the shared trust, the prospective adviser inherits the incumbent trust officers, auditors, trust counsel, administrator, fund accountant, transfer agent and distributor. The general timeline to bring a fund to market for a new mutual fund manager is three to five months in a series trust.

Keys to success

  1. Identifying your investment strategy, target audience and the appropriate packaging to bring your product to market
  2. Selecting the right business partners
  3. Developing your launch timeline and allocation resources
  4. Refining your marketing and distribution plan

How can SS&C ALPS assist firms interested in supporting a mutual fund through our series trust?

The SS&C ALPS platform allows firms to accelerate the launch of new products and achieve cost efficiencies by entering a shared series trust. The right trust is built to serve the needs of its advisers and also seeks to increase distribution opportunities on major platforms. Our series trust is governed by an experienced board of trustees and includes the management and logistical planning of quarterly board meetings.

For more esoteric strategies that manage highly illiquid investments, an interval or tender offer fund may be more appropriate. Interval and tender offer funds are also registered funds. To learn more, read our recent blog: Interval and tender offer funds: attractive wrappers for retail and alternative managers.

If you have any questions, or would like to learn more about launching or converting a fund, check out our website here or contact me at nick.darsch@alpsinc.com.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Fund Administration

product development , Mutual Fund Series , Trust , Retail Investments , SS&C ALPS

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 04:41:11 UTC
