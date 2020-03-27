Log in
SS&C Technologies : AWD® enables new client's ‘work-from-home' transition in response to COVID-19 pandemic

03/27/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll across the globe, more and more companies are mandating that their employees work from home to ensure their safety and help flatten the curve.

A large insurance company located in the Midwest, for example, went live in early March with SS&C's business process management platform, AWD, which is supporting the company's transition to work from home without compromising service to its customers.

How?

The AWD® platform has enabled the company to digitize its paperwork quickly-from enrollments and invoice processing to return mail and claims processes-making it possible to route the digitized documents to its customer service representatives regardless of where they're working from.

Both remote and on-location employees now have ready and secure access to a single data repository. Despite being physically separated, employees can now easily get the necessary approvals and collaborate on transactional work without relying on email or shared folders.

In addition, company leadership now has clear visibility into the volume and type of work its employees need to complete on a daily basis in real time. And that has enabled the company to shift work so it can be processed more quickly and easily.

That real-time insight into employees' activities is ensuring full compliance with the highest standards for data sensitivity and policy enforcement, which is something that cannot be compromised even in these strange times.

Let us know if there's any way SS&C AWD can similarly support your business in the coming days, weeks or months.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Commercial Lending, Fund Administration, Healthcare, Insurance, Regulation, Retirement, Wealth Management

automation , RPA , digital transformation , BPM , business process management , iBPMS , workflow automation , workforce mobility

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 19:17:01 UTC
