SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
SS&C Technologies : Artificial Intelligence at SS&C Deliver 2019

08/12/2019 | 01:11am EDT

Planning to attend SS&C Deliver 2019? We hope you join us September 17-19 at Gaylord Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Are you interested in learning more about new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning? Join us for one of the following sessions to explore how new innovations can propel your business forward:

  • Looking Beyond the BI and AI Hype - Why is it so important to your decision-making process to understand the results of BI, AI, predictive analysis, big data, and machine learning? Industry consultant, Sue Glover, leads this thought-provoking session on what these innovative technologies mean for your firm.
  • Practical Applications for AI in Investment Operations & Accounting - As data management, reconciliation, regulatory compliance and reporting requirements become increasingly burdensome, organizations are starting to apply machine learning, natural language processing, predictive analytics and robotic process automation to traditional, manually-intensive operational functions. In this panel discussion, we will cover the practical applications, challenges and benefits of employing these new technologies.
  • The Future of M&A: Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Deal Making - Deal-makers need to embrace artificial intelligence and understand how it can drive efficiencies in their deal-making activities. Join us for this presentation covering how SS&C Intralinks is bringing these technologies to market.
  • SS&C Singularity-Product Updates & Development Roadmap - SS&C's Singularity is the industry's first intelligent, AI-driven investment accounting and operations platform. Join the Singularity team for an update and demo of the latest features and enhanced capabilities.

SS&C Deliver attracts up to 1,000 industry attendees and exhibitors. Register to join us, and for three days you will learn, collaborate and grow through our lineup of informational sessions, educational activities and special events.


SS&C Deliver , artificial intelligence , business intelligence , Singularity

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 05:10:02 UTC
