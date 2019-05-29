Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : Automatic rollovers for small-balance retirement accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Many American workers who hold several jobs over the course of their careers accumulate multiple small-balance retirement accounts. This trend is compounded by 50% of plans adopting auto-enrollment provisions. When employees leave a company, they tend to leave their small-balance accounts behind, creating administrative burdens and risks for plan fiduciaries.

The Internal Revenue Code requires plans with an involuntary cash-out provision to roll accounts valued at over $1,000 directly to an individual retirement account (IRA) or annuity unless the participant makes another election. This requirement is often referred to as an 'automatic rollover.'

Automatic rollovers reduce the administrative burden of transitioning small-balance retirement plans for missing or nonresponsive participants by:

  • Reducing plan expenses
  • Potentially eliminating the cost of an audit
  • Simplifying participant disclosures
  • Eliminating the need to track former employees
  • Reducing fiduciary responsibility

When small-balance accounts accumulate within a plan, they can create problems for plan participants and sponsors. Because fees are often based on the number of accounts or the average account balance within a plan (with higher costs for smaller balances), a large volume of small-balance accounts drive up fees. An accumulation of small accounts can also burden plans with an increase in administrative responsibilities, as participants are required to be provided with certain annual and quarterly disclosures. This is especially difficult to provide to 'missing participants.' Additionally, small-balance accounts increase risk for the plan's fiduciary, which retains responsibility for the accounts of terminated participants. Automatic rollovers resolve these issues.

There are many challenges associated with automatic rollover process. How do you contact an unresponsive participant? What requirements must an account meet to be eligible for automatic rollover, and what must the fiduciary provide to the participant before the rollover can be initiated? Our whitepaper, Best practices for addressing automatic participant rollovers, covers these challenges as well as the benefits provided by automatic rollovers.

SS&C's Automatic Rollover Program is used by more than 40 financial institutions and 30,000 plan sponsors. The platform automates the exchange of participant data between plans, administrators, and selected IRA providers. Finding the right program can help plan sponsors save time and money, while also helping participants reconnect with their retirement savings. It is important to choose a program that specializes in automatic rollovers and has the necessary agreements and procedures in place to support plan fiduciaries in complying with the safe harbor requirements.


Asset Management, Insurance, Wealth Management

automatic rollover , rollover and income portability

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
02:39aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Automatic rollovers for small-balance retirement accounts
PU
05/28MIPIM 2019 : Engaging the Future
PU
05/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : New plan flexibility for Medicare Advantage brings opportuni..
PU
05/22NEW NAME, NEW CHANNEL : Salentica Engage launches on Microsoft AppSource to help..
PU
05/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Three reasons why the new real-time benefit rule is good new..
PU
05/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
05/21SUPERRETURN INTERNATIONAL : data is still front and center
PU
05/20SS&C : Intralinks Forecasts Asia-Pacific to Lead Global Q3 2019 M&A Activity
PR
05/17SALENTICA SUMMIT 2019 : A place to connect, share, and learn about all things CR..
PU
05/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 710 M
EBIT 2019 1 758 M
Net income 2019 517 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 37,22
P/E ratio 2020 27,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 14 418 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 73,2 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.26.34%14 418
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.29%967 354
RED HAT5.72%33 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.36%31 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%19 550
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.17%17 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About