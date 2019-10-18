SS&C Technologies : Bluedoor helps Britain's largest wealth manager connect with clients

We are pleased to announce that St. James's Place Wealth Management (SJP) has migrated its customer accounts onto SS&C Bluedoor and Percana Insurance solutions from a legacy application. SJP has outsourced administration functions of its U.K. life insurance, unit trust management, pensions and investment administration business lines to SS&C since 2002. SJP, Britain's largest wealth manager, will use Bluedoor to provide clients with a consolidated view across all pensions and savings products. SJP chose the platform for its straight-through-processing for accounts and its faster end-to-end processing times. The recent account migration totaled around £69.1 billion assets under management, meaning SJP now administers over £100 billion of funds under management on the platform.

SS&C integrated Bluedoor with SJP and its service providers, and trained and prepared business process outsourcing teams across three countries to provide a seamless transition.

'We're proud of the work we've done in the last two years to ensure the successful migration of SJP's businesses onto our modern, enhanced technology,' said Bill Stone, SS&C Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Some say migrations of this scale cannot be done, but with careful planning and airtight execution, we were able to hit every milestone on time, and most importantly, with minimal disruption to SJP clients.'

Find out how Bluedoor can help you interact and engage with your customers in a meaningful way.

