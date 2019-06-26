SS&C Technologies : Bobsguide names Vision FI “Best Customer Engagement Tool”

SS&C's Vison FI has received the award for 'Best Customer Engagement Tool' by the judges of the 2019 Bobsguide Tech Awards. These awards recognize the world's best companies and solutions in the fintech market. The announcement was made in London on June 24. Vision FI is an end-to-end client engagement and communications solution for investment management firms that need maximum flexibility in designing, producing and distributing client reports.

The awards are based on the strength of a technology vendor's ongoing development efforts and enhancements, and the impact of their specific solutions on the client experience. The judging panel conducted several rounds of assessments based on specific criteria as well as market engagement with the solutions. According to Bobsguide, this year's awards were highly competitive, with a substantial volume of nominations entered in each category.

Vision FI empowers business users to design, produce and distribute client communications across multiple distribution channels without the assistance of additional resources. This allows investment managers to differentiate their offerings to help attract and retain clients, even as the volume and complexity of reporting requirements continue to rise.

Company News and Events

Vision FI , Awards , Bobsguide