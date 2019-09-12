Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : Commercial real estate managers adopt innovative back office accounting services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Property, asset and portfolio managers are beginning to realize the numerous benefits of contracting out core business processes that have traditionally been performed in-house. Outsourcing front-office operations, such as leasing, isn't a new phenomenon in the real estate management industry. However, in recent years there has been a growing trend towards outsourcing general accounting functions to give property owners a competitive advantage.

Just about every commercial real estate firm has contracted out services at some point. Whether payroll administration, information technology, snow removal or answering services, property owners have always looked for ways to keep labor and overhead costs down while improving efficiencies so they can focus on creating value for their stakeholders. Outsourcing does just that-it cuts insurance, tax and payroll expense while freeing up time for an organization to focus on key initiatives that will increase the value of their properties. As market conditions grow more challenging by the day, and a cloud of uncertainty is forming over the economy, many CRE operators are adopting new back-office administration services so they can stay ahead of the game.

However, it's not labor arbitrage they are after. They're looking for a unique outsourcing model that merges property-level accounting services performed by industry experts with best-of-breed technology-enabled solutions to automate core accounting processes, and delivers accurate and timely financial reports. Instead of recruiting, hiring, training and ramping up new accounting staff, asset management firms can concentrate on revenue growth and business development by contracting out back-office accounting functions with this new model. And since the solution can be deployed very quickly, commercial real estate owners have the ability to scale at lightning speed.

If you are interested in learning more about how outsourced property accounting services can give you a competitive edge, please contact me at eschmidt@sscinc.com.


Asset Management, Fund Administration, Real Estate & Property Management

back office property accounting , outsourced property accounting , property management accounting , property accounting administration

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
12:07aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Commercial real estate managers adopt innovative back office..
PU
09/11SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : The evolution and regulations of cryptocurrencies
PU
09/10SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Exceed annual compliance training requirements
PU
09/09SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Soars to Top-10 on Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Co..
PU
09/06SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Selling and distributing closed-end interval funds
PU
09/05SS&C : to attend Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, UBS Fintech Conference
PR
09/05SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Diversity in commercial real estate and Opportunity Zone Fun..
PU
09/04HEDIS® 2020 : How health plans can impact the opioid epidemic through preventive..
PU
09/03SS&C : Unveils New SS&C : Intralinks Executive Team
PR
09/03SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mastering the operational challenges of hybrid funds
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 600 M
EBIT 2019 1 691 M
Net income 2019 410 M
Debt 2019 7 253 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 33,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,40x
EV / Sales2020 4,06x
Capitalization 13 003 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,15  $
Last Close Price 51,24  $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.13.59%12 721
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.02%1 039 027
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.05%29 695
SYNOPSYS59.83%20 326
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.58%18 426
SPLUNK INC7.50%17 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group