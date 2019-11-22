Log in
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
SS&C Technologies : Cybersecurity issues for alternative investment funds

11/22/2019 | 12:52am EST

As 'phishing' attempts and other cyberattacks get more and more sophisticated, businesses are finding it harder to protect themselves from threats. The financial services industry is the primary target of cyber thieves, and no organization is too small to fall victim. Our whitepaper, Cybersecurity issues for investment funds, explores this topic in more detail.

There are several factors that make funds attractive to cybercriminals. Client data, trade secrets, proprietary research, trading algorithms and access to the funds themselves are some of the top motivators for cyberattacks. Business email compromise (BEC) or 'phishing' attacks are the most common. Investment funds are also likely targets of ransomware attacks, in which an attacker shuts down critical operations in demand for payment.

It's difficult to pinpoint the overall cost of cyberattacks, due in part to the prevalence of attacks and also the many different cost components. Those cost components include numerous quantifiable factors like fines, direct financial losses and the cost to repair damage. Other factors are less easily quantified, such as reputational damage.

The good news is that there are steps you can take to minimize the risk to your firm. The important thing to remember is that it is not a question of 'if' but 'when' an attack will occur. Employee training helps catch cyber attempts before any damage can be done. Policies restricting the use of personal devices for business purposes help further mitigate threats.

Firms must also ensure their technology and service providers, vendors and other third parties are meeting cybersecurity expectations. SS&C builds, manages and owns the technology infrastructure supporting our fund administration, giving us more control over security measures. To learn more about what firms should consider when protecting themselves from cyber threats, and how SS&C can help, download our whitepaper.


Alternative Investments, APAC

cybersecurity , cyber risk , cyber attacks , phishing

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:51:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 623 M
EBIT 2019 1 708 M
Net income 2019 404 M
Debt 2019 7 071 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 39,3x
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 15 137 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,06  $
Last Close Price 59,90  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Normand Augustine Boulanger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.32.79%15 137
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.17%1 141 422
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.57%31 129
SYNOPSYS64.73%21 166
SPLUNK INC.20.94%19 572
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.70%18 996
