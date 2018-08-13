Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS&C Technologies : DGHM consolidates five software programs into one

08/13/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

Asset manager, Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co. (DGHM), based in both New York and Naples, FL, currently has $2billion AUM with 80% institutional clientele. DGHM employs a long-term investment strategy focused on fundamental analysis and equities. In 2004, DGHM migrated to SS&C Advent's Axys from a previous portfolio accounting system. However, as the firm grew, the asset manager decided to take advantage of an opportunity to streamline and consolidate its portfolio and account management software programs with Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX).

Prior to partnering with SS&C Advent, DGHM used separate software platforms to manage portfolio accounting, CRM, contact data and client mailings. Today, DGHM is able to consolidate five systems into one single platform with SS&C Advent's suite of tools for asset managers, incorporating: Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX), Advent Revenue Center and Advent Partner.

'We were very happy with Axys,' recalls Erika Donalds, Chief Financial Oﬃcer. 'It was really meeting our needs.'

At the same time, the firm had a separate CRM system, Microsoft Access for all the portfolio and contact data, a script for client mailings and still was doing a lot of work in Excel.

'What convinced us to go with APX was that we could pull all that together on a single platform.'

By fully integrating with SS&C Advent, DGHM is empowered to access and store all its clients and investors information, with benefits including:

  • Improved compliance and investor due diligence readiness
  • Integrated portfolio and client relationship data
  • Substantial time savings and error reduction in management reporting and client billing
  • Streamlined account set-up process
  • Ease of integration with third-party system

'That's really a huge focus for us right now,' says Donalds, 'We have to be completely on point with everything that we send out to clients and consultants. They're requiring a lot more due diligence. APX allows us to track and review all correspondence and questionnaires to make sure we're consistent.'

To learn more about how Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX) has streamlined and transformed the management and investor reporting process at DGHM, read the full case study or contact us.


Asset Management, Wealth Management

operations , compliance , APX , Advent Portfolio Exchange , CRM , SS&C Advent , Advent Revenue Center

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 21:10:03 UTC
