SS&C Technologies : Deliver 2019 kicks off in Orlando

Delivering the Future, Starting Today

On a sunny morning in Orlando, some 1,300 attendees trekked beneath the soaring atrium of the Gaylord Palms resort, past the live alligator pond, Everglades cypress trees and an old Spanish fort, to the opening festivities of SS&C Deliver 2019. CEO Bill Stone kicked off the proceedings by acknowledging the importance of clients: 'Without you, we don't have a company.' SS&C's job, Bill said, is to deliver compelling technology solutions that delight our clients - solutions that are intuitive, fast, accurate and, above all, valuable. To that end, client input is extremely important to ensure clients are getting the value they need from their technology investment.

This year's Deliver conference is seeing a record number of attendees, speakers and sessions, as SS&C's client base has grown and diversified. In his remarks, Bill addressed the company's acquisition strategy. SS&C buys companies, he said, in response to what clients need. The company has built a lot of products, but technology development takes a long time, and many initiatives have resulted in products that are now defunct or never saw the light of day. In contrast, through acquisitions, SS&C can quickly add proven solutions with real customers to its offerings. The company also benefits from the talent that frequently comes with the technology, Bill added, noting that many executives from acquired companies now play key roles on the SS&C management team.

In keeping with the theme of 'Delivering the Future,' Bill noted the exponential pace at which technology advances and the pressure on client firms to keep up, making it incumbent on SS&C to develop solutions that can evolve with our clients. Looking forward, the company expects to invest between $4 and $5 million in R&D this year and further its 'follow the sun' strategy, building a global presence that allows clients 24-hour access to services, support and expertise.

Team is Everything

After his opening remarks, Bill was joined for a 'fireside chat' with NHL veteran and NBC hockey commentator Patrick Sharp - a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks and 2014 Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada (who just happens to be Bill's next-door neighbor). Despite his personal scoring stats (five seasons of 60+ points), Patrick calls hockey 'the ultimate team sport' and credits his success as a player to being surrounded by great teammates.

A team effort is clearly on display at SS&C Deliver, as our session leaders join with distinguished industry speakers and client panelists to deliver an experience that is enlightening, meaningful and useful to firms that rely on our solutions and services. Thanks to all who believe it is worth a few days out of their busy schedules to be with us in Florida.

Company News and Events

