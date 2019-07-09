SS&C Technologies : Don't miss early bird pricing for SS&C Deliver 2019

SS&C Deliver 2019 is coming to Orlando, Florida September 17-19 at the Gaylord Palms resort!

SS&C Deliver is the industry's premier event for executives and decision-makers across all SS&C solutions seeking hands-on learning, industry insights and networking. The conference attracts up to 1,000 attendees and exhibitors from the financial and technology industries. Breakout sessions will include presentations, panels, labs and hands-on discussions covering technology innovations, outsourcing, operations, regulatory and compliance, risk management, retirement, real assets, healthcare, data analytics and more.

New this year, SS&C Deliver will be offering 'Super Sessions.' What are Super Sessions? These are thought-leadership sessions that have wide appeal and applicability across our attendee base. Use our Agenda Builder to find the sessions that are right for you and will give you the opportunity to acquire industry and product-specific information.

Some of the session highlights include:

The Era of the Investor: With great opportunity comes great responsibility - Lisa Kidd Hunt, Executive Vice President, International Services and Business Initiatives for Charles Schwab & Co. will discuss the industry's responsibilities and challenges in meeting fiduciary responsibilities and investors' demands.

Lisa Kidd Hunt, Executive Vice President, International Services and Business Initiatives for Charles Schwab & Co. will discuss the industry's responsibilities and challenges in meeting fiduciary responsibilities and investors' demands. Think Beyond Behavioral Finance - In this session, Tolleson Wealth Management CIO Eric Bennett will use his unique blend of expertise in both investing and brain science to discuss how neuroscience can teach us to make better decisions with big data, and the implications in investing over the next decade.

In this session, Tolleson Wealth Management CIO Eric Bennett will use his unique blend of expertise in both investing and brain science to discuss how neuroscience can teach us to make better decisions with big data, and the implications in investing over the next decade. Proactive Approaches to Risk Management and Organizational Resilience - Our expert panelists will discuss risk management in the context of geopolitical challenges, increasing technological disruption, and rapidly advancing cyber threats.

SS&C Deliver will connect you with peers in the industry and give you the opportunity to grow your knowledge of advancements in financial technology. There's still time to save up to $300 if you register before July 15.

Register today or visit the event page.

