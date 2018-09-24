SS&C Technologies : Ensuring reliability of critical financial data

In the U.S., more than 2.7 million gigabytes of data are exchanged online every minute of the day. A significant portion of that data is used by the financial services industry. Financial institutions connect to one another using multiple industry-standard and proprietary interfaces. As these connections and exchanges have become integral to daily investment business operations, any changes or interruptions cause significant disruption. Companies are always looking for faster and more reliable data. At the same time, they need protected networks and connections while maintaining the flexibility to adopt emerging standards and technologies.

The Objective: Avoid service interruption and be agile to meet changing business

Over time, business requirements evolve and require new connections, and those connections require maintenance and updates. These changes are not optional, and failure to respond quickly puts a firm at risk of not being able to support their clients or complete their operations.

Existing interfaces and connectivity are impacted by changes in encryption algorithms, client software, passwords and authentication key files. Even entire connectivity formats and protocols can become outdated and deemed not secure as weaknesses are exposed over time.

The Challenge: High cost and time commitment to set up a network

A firm may need to connect to or receive data from 50, 100, or even 200 firms on a daily basis. The number of different connection methods and standards to support such volumes is substantial and requires significant time and resources. Each of those connections has its own requirements and nuances, which may be based on industry standards or proprietary requirements. Each connection has to be defined, specified, developed, tested, certified and have backup plans in place.

As firms become more successful and expand, what was initially a small number of connections that were easily managed might grow into a complex maze of hundreds of connections. At this point, what was once a part-time resource to maintain the network may be more than a full-time job.

Solution: A single, dynamic platform that reduces complexity for the entire enterprise

SS&C Evare aggregates, normalizes, transforms and delivers data from financial entities worldwide, including custodians, investment managers, third-party administrators, banks and corporations. We automatically translate proprietary message formats into industry-standard formats, eliminating the need for costly middleware, and we deliver the data you need precisely when you need it. Our customers deal with only one communication channel, one standard format and a reliable flow of data on which they can support their entire business, with the help and expertise of our development and support teams. We take care of troubleshooting problems and keeping the connections current, up to date and working.

SS&C customers don't need in-house staff who are knowledgeable about connectivity methods - SWIFT, SFTP, FTPS, API, MQ, etc. Instead, our customers can focus on their core business without being distracted by the details of how their partners handle their own specific information connectivity. To learn more, contact us at SOLUTION@SSCINC.COM.

