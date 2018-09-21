SS&C Technologies : Experiencing SS&C Deliver 2018

Back from our annual conference, SS&C Deliver 2018, we're excited and energized after seeing our clients, engaging in sessions and panels, and enjoying Las Vegas. During the action-packed three day event, we shared several announcements and captured videos of attendees and speakers talking about their experiences at this year's big event.

In case you missed it, we announced the results from our Insurance Asset Management and Technology outlook. The survey revealed that almost half of investment managers (44 percent) are increasing technology spend over the next 12 months. Learn more here.

We next announced the new Black Diamond Rebalancer that has been purpose-built from the ground up for modern advisors who manage complex high-net-worth client portfolios. See details here.

We closed out with news from Bluerock Capital Markets about why they selected us to service their $1.2B interval fund. Learn why here.

We also had the chance to sit down with keynote speaker, Jeffrey Kleintop, Chief Global Investment Strategist for Charles Schwab. Watch his video below for highlights.

To see all video recaps from the conference, check out our YouTube playlist here.

SS&C Deliver ended on a high note at the beautiful Encore Beach Club. Thank you to all who joined us at our third annual SS&C Deliver conference. Stay tuned for SS&C Deliver 2019 which will be taking place in Orlando from September 17-19!

