SS&C Technologies : Global Wealth Platform (GWP) crowned ‘best portfolio management solution' at WealthBriefing Asia Awards

SS&C is pleased to announce that its Global Wealth Platform (GWP) was named 'Best Portfolio Management Solution' by the judges of the 2019 WealthBriefing Asia Awards. The award was presented at an awards dinner held at the Westin Singapore hotel on May 30th. The WealthBriefing Asia Awards are designed to showcase best-of-breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities that have demonstrated innovation and excellence in the past year.

GWP is a portfolio management, portfolio accounting, client communications, and performance measurement application for extremely complex products, programs, and strategies. GWP supports multi-account structures, multi-currencies and asset classes, as well as unlimited investment strategies. Clients can choose to use GWP in the cloud or outsource to SS&C's Institutional & Investment Management (I&IM) team. GWP serves over 80 clients globally. For more information visit our website.

