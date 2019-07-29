SS&C Technologies : Housekeeping made easy – TimeShareWare and MasterCorp

Guests expect a clean room and an easy registration process, so it's critical for resort personnel to ensure those standards are met for any guest staying on property. In the shared-ownership industry, everyone understands the impact of positive (or negative) guest feedback that scores a resort's contribution to overall quality and a superior vacation experience. To measure this, surveys include questions related to:

Check-in/Check-out experience

Hospitality and concierge services

Resort features

Maintenance

On-site amenities

Housekeeping plays a significant role in the guest experience. Reducing the wait time to have the room ready is crucial to creating a positive first encounter with the guest at the check-in desk for a seamless, delightful beginning to their vacation experience. Any delay between a ready room and the guest's ability to check-in can affect feedback scores, trigger negative reviews, and worse - keep guests from enjoying every moment of their vacation.

For years, SS&C's TimeShareWare software has had an easy interface utilizing a resort's existing phone system, or PBX, to update the status of a room. Housekeeping staff can simply pick up the phone in a room, type an extension, and change the room from 'dirty' to 'inspect' and then to 'clean' within TimeShareWare's property management system.

Even more recently, the SS&C's TimeShareWare division has integrated with a leader in the housekeeping services industry, MasterCorp. MasterCorp has partnered with premier resorts and developers nationwide and leads the industry, not only in size, but in innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction. Using their customized application, MasterMind™, they have streamlined virtually all administrative elements of hospitality services management. Staff can report completed tasks and receive individual assignments in real time by smart phone. MasterMind can then communicate to TimeShareWare using the same interface the PBX uses to communicate room status updates. This allows the resorts to utilize MasterCorp's services in all or most locations while giving in-house personnel the ability to do the same for the exceptions.

