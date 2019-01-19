Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : How confident do financial advisors feel this year?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2019 | 02:29am EST

We asked a group of financial advisors how confident they feel in the U.S. economy, whether the current rate of inflation is a reason to worry, and other pressing issues we're facing in the new year. The most surprising finding? Most financial advisors expressed concern about inflation in 2019, yet also said they have confidence in the broad economy.

Conducted by ALPS Advisors, a division of SS&C Technologies, and Smith Capital Investors, the 2018 Q4 Fixed Income survey polled 313 financial advisors who provided insights on major financial issues, including Federal Reserve actions, benchmarking strategies, and what to watch in 2019.

Other key takeaways include:

  • Inflation in focus: 75% of respondents are either 'somewhat concerned' or 'concerned' about inflation in 2019; 20% are 'not at all concerned.'
  • Economic equilibrium: 44% of respondents say their confidence level in the economy is about the same as it was this time last year; 38% are less confident; 18% are more confident.
  • Support for Fed: When asked if the Federal Reserve has moved too quickly or aggressively on interest rate hikes, 64% of advisors said 'no;' 31% said 'yes,' indicating support of the pace of the Fed's rate hikes.
  • Holding steady: 60% said they're 'not changing' their clients' fixed-income allocations for 2019; 15% are planning to up their fixed-income exposure; 12% are going to ratchet down their fixed-income investments.
  • Fixed-income rationale: Asked how they view their clients' fixed-income allocations, 18% said capital preservation; 17% - risk reduction; 9% - yield; 7% - risk-adjusted returns; 7% - portfolio insurance; 40% - all the above.
  • Short duration in favor: 51% of financial advisors currently favor short-duration fixed-income investments; 21% - investment grade; 14% - emerging markets debt; 14% - high-yield.
  • Allocation guides: Asked to rank the factors that help guide their fixed-income allocations, advisors noted:
    • Interest rate hikes 60%
    • Monetary policy 55%
    • Geopolitical and macroeconomic developments 38%
    • Economic growth 39%
    • U.S. trade tensions 24%
  • Bench strength: Asked to name their preferred benchmarking strategy, 52% said 'desired or purpose-driven outcomes;' 28% noted, 'absolute return and away from traditional benchmarking;' only 12% focus on beating a traditional benchmark.

2019 is shaping up to be very different than last year, as volatility re-enters the market and advisors are once again trending toward active management. Those who want to keep ahead of the pack will need to be able to navigate these changing conditions.

It promises to be an interesting ride!

To learn more about what respondents had to say, read the full report.


Asset Management

survey , ALPS Advisors , Smith Capital Investors , Fixed Income , Inflation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 07:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
02:29aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How confident do financial advisors feel this year?
PU
01/16NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART : Support for distressed debt strategies
PU
01/15SECURING CLIENT INFORMATION : a prime target for cyberthieves
PU
01/14SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
01/142019 OUTLOOK : Managing your clients through times of market turmoil
PU
01/10SS&C : Releases Precision LM 4.0 - An Integrated Loan Servicing and Accounting P..
PR
01/10SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Using model platforms to fuel scale and growth in your advis..
PU
01/09SS&C : to Speak at Needham Growth Conference
PR
01/08CONTROLLED COLLABORATION : How firms are rethinking their front office operating..
PU
01/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 455 M
EBIT 2018 1 170 M
Net income 2018 168 M
Debt 2018 7 445 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 83,83
P/E ratio 2019 26,73
EV / Sales 2018 5,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 12 249 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,2 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.27%12 249
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%814 600
RED HAT0.06%31 064
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.90%22 087
SPLUNK INC15.14%17 520
CITRIX SYSTEMS6.13%14 429
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.