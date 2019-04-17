Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : How equipped are you to support debt instruments?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:38am EDT

In our recent blog post 'The rise of loan investments - Why the change in course', we discussed the key drivers behind the rise of loan investments. This blog will focus on the next steps; how can firms' operations support debt instruments without incurring unacceptable cost or risk?

Navigating new investment strategies is challenging. Many firms that historically delivered their clients' profits through conventional asset and derivative investments are now moving towards more complex debt instruments. Diversifying into such new investment strategies (e.g. the purchase and/or issuance of loans) requires asset managers to rethink their operations and middle-office processes.

Research conducted by the Alternative Credit Council (ACC), an AIMA-affiliated offshoot and global body representing the interests of private credit and direct lending managers, found 45 percent of respondents operating in the loans space said regulatory and client reporting was their biggest challenge1. Another 45 percent of managers said that limitations in their current technology made it difficult to accurately track loans2, a problem which can result in substantial investment and operational risk. In addition, such assets have complex settlement processes which call for a deep understanding of the industry.

The pace of technological change today is unprecedented. Legacy technologies and outdated systems will struggle with the complexity of this new asset class which demands significant investment in processes undertaken by experienced personnel with an in-depth knowledge of credit and borrower risk. Creating an internal system capable of running administration, valuation and reporting of loans in-house is extremely costly, time consuming and substantially difficult to future-proof. Firms are already inundated with client reporting requests and the cost of regulatory compliance. Carrying out loan administration activities internally is an extra challenge that many managers simply do not have the time and resources.

As more and more fund managers realize this, growing numbers are engaging third parties to manage some or all of their loan administration activities. The ACC study found 48 percent of managers outsourced loan administration while only 30 percent contracted out their regulatory reporting to third-party vendors3. By outsourcing day-to-day activities and administration, firms can direct resources and capital to revenue-generating processes.

SS&C's latest whitepaper 'Credit Funds - The Growth of An Asset Class,' looks further into the drivers and impacts of increased investment in credit funds - and how firms can set themselves up for success. SS&C Loan Services supports bank loans, residential whole loans, direct lending and mortgages, delivered by a team of product specialists with over 20 years of experience. SS&C services $400 billion of loan assets across 300 clients including asset managers, banks, and insurance companies. Its offering includes a comprehensive suite of technology and outsourced services across the entire loan spectrum, including loan closing (including LSTA and LMA terms), portfolio compliance, accounting, reserving, credit risk analysis, middle- and back-office administration, agency or shadow servicing of commercial and residential mortgages and bank loans.

For more information on SS&C's loan solutions, contact Lee Burchell on LBurchell@sscinc.com.

1 ACC - Enhancing the loan administration function

2 ACC - Enhancing the loan administration function

3 ACC - Enhancing the loan administration function


Alternative Investments, EMEA, Fund Administration

alternative investments , Debt Instruments , Loan administration

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 05:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
01:38aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How equipped are you to support debt instruments?
PU
04/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Four considerations when evaluating drug discount card vendo..
PU
04/15SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Opportunity zones evolving regulations
PU
04/12SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Has this ever happened to you? Case studies in disruptive ev..
PU
04/11SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
04/11TECHNOLOGY : the M&A Influencer
PU
04/10SS&C : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
04/08SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Is your outsourcing strategy stifling your success?
PU
04/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Reporting drives meaningful conversations
PU
04/03SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Being proactive and self-disclosing about 529 share class su..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 732 M
Net income 2019 586 M
Debt 2019 6 449 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 36,67
P/E ratio 2020 28,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 16 441 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.44.25%16 510
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.18%928 721
RED HAT3.80%32 225
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.96%27 411
SPLUNK INC27.34%20 212
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.63%18 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About