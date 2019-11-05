Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : How to optimize participant outcomes and why it matters in the retirement industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:55am EST

Retirement plans are under increasing regulatory pressure to achieve positive outcomes for their participants. At the same time, competitive pressures continue to escalate, making it increasingly difficult for providers to evolve their business, achieve greater profitability, and deliver optimal customer experiences.

Generating greater value and maximizing outcomes is possible, however, it requires next-generation analytics, personalization-at-scale, and data-driven products and solutions.

Would you like to learn more about using data-driven solutions to optimize performance and delivera surperior participant experience?
Read our free whitepaper

Plans that provide a holistic view (importing data from multiple sources) of participants on the individual level are better positioned to help participants become retirement-ready. A provider's ability to have a holistic view of their participants' data and then integrate it throughout the retirement ecosystem is where true value is created - both for the participant and the provider. Deeper insights into overall plan performance allow plan providers to identify areas for improvement.

But access to participant data is only part of the story-the plan data has to be actionable. Key performance indicators (KPIs) like participation rates, referral percentages, investment usage, loans and withdrawals, and overall retirement readiness can help identify potential plan compliance issues. Leveraging this data can help providers target solutions with greater precision. Generic content is often ignored, so using technology and data to target tailored messages to participants creates a more meaningful and relevant experience.

Similar to how companies like Netflix and Amazon make recommendations to users, 'personalization at scale' uses data aggregation, analytics and algorithms to steer highly relevant communications to customers and clients based on their data profiles. But few in the retirement industry have capitalized on the opportunity to offer such personalization - despite retirement plans being rich in client data. Perceived barriers like data privacy, a fragmented ecosystem and lack of inertia are holding many plans and advisors back.

Many providers mistakenly think that in order to offer personalization to their clients, they must develop those solutions in-house. SS&C works with plan providers, advisors and sponsors to develop data-driven products and solutions that give plan participants the friendly, tailored and responsive digital experiences they expect.

Data-driven products and solutions are no longer a nice to have-they've become a business imperative, and the competitive advantage will go to those who adopt them throughout their business.

For a more detailed discussion about using data-driven solutions to deliver a superior participant experience, download our whitepaper.


Retirement

data driven , plan sponsor communications , participant outcomes , personalized

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
03:55aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How to optimize participant outcomes and why it matters in t..
PU
11/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : The four building blocks of digital transformation
PU
11/01SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : In-Plan Retirement Income and eDelivery front and center at ..
PU
10/31SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
10/31SS&C : Technologies Releases Q3 2019 Earnings
PR
10/31SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mandiri Investasi Goes Live on SS&C HiPortfolio
PR
10/31SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How a golden data set can help overcome common data challeng..
PU
10/30SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Primatics leads CECL discussion at AICPA
PU
10/28SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Awareness is key to preventing fraud
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 623 M
EBIT 2019 1 708 M
Net income 2019 403 M
Debt 2019 7 061 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 38,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,72x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 14 766 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 64,56  $
Last Close Price 58,19  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Normand Augustine Boulanger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.29.00%14 766
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.32%1 096 412
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33.03%29 876
SYNOPSYS61.17%20 454
SPLUNK INC.17.42%19 001
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.82%18 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group