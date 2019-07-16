Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : Is blue sky compliance like the SEC or the IRS?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 03:55am EDT

All fund compliance has risen to elevated levels within fund boards, and a recent hot topic has become state compliance, also known as blue sky laws. This is due to obvious reasons- fees and penalties. But let's break down this monster to understand what this compliance represents and try to answer the question - is blue sky compliance more like the SEC or the IRS?

Back in 1911, Kansas created the first blue sky laws to protect its citizens from con men disguised as investment professionals. Under these state laws, securities needed to be registered with the state prior to sale. The states would review the prospectus and in some cases request changes if the state examiner determined information was unclear or misleading. Once the state examiner determined the security met the standards for the state, registration was granted. There were fees associated with this initial examination and fees to renew the registrations. Many of these state blue sky laws were originally enacted prior to the creation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also functions to protect investors.

This duplication of efforts between state and federal law was rectified in the National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996. This amendment to federal securities law preempted states securities regulations. Translation: federally covered securities, like mutual funds, could no longer be registered at the state level. Sounds like a free pass, right? Wrong. Here is where the IRS comparison comes in.

The states were allowed to require a notice filing, which means you are not actually registering, but giving notice of intent to sell in the state. So the state can no longer examine your filing to determine your qualification to register, which is done at the SEC, but they can require you to give notice-and pay a fee to do so. By removing the state regulatory requirement of examination to determine suitability and investor protections and keeping the fee structure, funds are paying what some may say sounds like a tax to sell in the states. In fact, many states contribute millions of dollars to state revenue from their Securities Divisions fee collections.

In another twist, certain alternative products, like hedge funds can be exempt from registering with the SEC under Regulation D of Rule 506. So this would make most alternative products exempt from state blue sky laws, right? Unfortunately, no. The states require notification of the Regulation D exemption when the product sells in the jurisdiction. And yes, there is a fee to let them know the product is exempt.

These types of products are a regulatory concern for the states since they have minimal scrutiny under the SEC Rule 506, so they have built an Electronic Filing Depository (EFD) and require filers to use the system to submit the exemptions. The states EFD System is also linked to the Federal SEC EDGAR filing system, which gives the states capability to track new products filed with the SEC and with other states.

Is Blue Sky more like the SEC or the IRS? It's a blend of both. Perhaps the most important takeaway - blue sky statutes are different in each state and are open to interpretation, so there is no way to completely avoid fees; however, with planning there may be opportunities to lower them. The key to a robust state compliance program is to determine your level of risk, understand the sources of your sales, research your exemption criteria, and document your findings.

For more information on Blue Sky Administration, download our brochure and case study.


Alternative Investments, Regulation

Regulation , SEC , compliance , blue sky

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
03:55aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Is blue sky compliance like the SEC or the IRS?
PU
07/12SS&C : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
07/12SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
07/12CHALLENGES FACING FAMILY OFFICES : what is holding you back?
PU
07/11BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT : A journey in 3 stages
PU
07/10SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Transforming client communications from a cost center to a c..
PU
07/09SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Don't miss early bird pricing for SS&C Deliver 2019
PU
07/08SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Unveiling the Unified Interface for Salentica Engage™ ..
PU
07/05SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GMP comparison of male and female scheme members
PU
07/04SS&C SINGULARITY AT FUNDFORUM INTERN : operational efficiency in the middle offi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 708 M
EBIT 2019 1 759 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Debt 2019 7 105 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 40,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 14 899 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,8  $
Last Close Price 58,9  $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.30.55%14 772
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.75%1 060 534
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.79%33 966
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.72.54%21 133
SPLUNK INC30.49%20 637
SYNOPSYS63.12%20 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About