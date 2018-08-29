Log in
News Summary

SS&C Technologies : Leverage service and support to drive performance

08/29/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Advisory firms increasingly rely on technology to enable a new, digitally-driven client experience. But how do advisory firms ensure that they are fully getting the most out of new technology, while still driving internal workflow efficiency and bottom-line profits?

By selecting technology partners who provide ongoing support and assistance, advisory firms can stay ahead of the curve.

'Our relationship with our clients is the single most important driver of our innovative atmosphere,' says Steve Leivent, SVP Advisory, SS&C Advent. 'We're always thinking of what's ahead, so you can focus on supporting the financial objectives and dreams of your clients.'

By providing unparalleled support and ongoing training, the Black Diamond service team ensures that advisory firms get the most out of our cloud-based performance reporting and client communication system. Strategically aligned with your business, our clients leverage a complete service team that feels like an extension of your back office.

  • One-on-one support - From the very start, we match firms with a personal implementation specialist to help you navigate your way through the platform. After initial onboarding, you then have a dedicated client advocate who understands your firm's specific workflows and unique needs.
  • Ongoing education - A regular cadence of new features and system enhancements ensure our technology is up-to-date and we provide a variety of learning tools to ensure you can maximize new features. Our team hosts webinars on different aspects of the platform, creates training documentation and videos to demo current and new workflows, and provides alerts when new features have been released.
  • In-person events - Our firms also receive access to high-touch client service experiences, premier events, networking opportunities and hands-on learning workshops. Throughout the year, we offer both regional and Jacksonville-based workshops so you have an opportunity to work one-on-one with your client advocate and network with your industry peers.

Bottom line, at Black Diamond we strive each day to reduce your operational burden, help you gain time to grow your business and enhance your relationship with your clients. There is no better time than now to learn how you can make the most of what the Black Diamond platform has to offer.

To learn more about how the Black Diamond service team can help you drive performance, visit blackdiamond.advent.com for more information.


Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 20:01:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 383 M
EBIT 2018 1 064 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,48%
P/E ratio 2018 84,75
P/E ratio 2019 37,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 13 993 M
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
