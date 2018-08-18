SS&C Technologies : Navigating the complex roadmap of financial data networks

'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts'

Just as the transportation networks of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries - railways, highways, and air travel - reshaped the economy and society, modern data communications networks continue to have a fundamental impact on our world. The modern consumer can initiate an e-commerce transaction without once thinking about the path between their browser and the vendor. The complexity is hidden from the end user, so they can focus on their specific task.

In the financial services world, investment operations have to navigate through a myriad of counterparties, custodians and clients. Often these entities use different communications networks and protocols such as SWIFT, FTP, SFTP, WMQ, and IBM's WebSphere MQ. Few financial services organizations have or wish to acquire the in-house expertise to deal with all these variations. However, with so many parties involved, even a simple issue with a file can be a nightmare to work through the proverbial rat's nest of connections to find the person who can identify the problem and quickly solve it.

Some investment management companies can interact with thousands of counterparties that may use a wide variety of communications formats. Not every financial services organization has the technical savvy to make this communications process seamless to the front-, middle- and back-office operations teams. This is where Evare shines. Our customers are insulated from the myriad of communication protocols used by their data correspondents. This can result in faster market entry and significant cost savings.

A single platform that eliminates the complexity for the entire enterprise

The SS&C Evare platform aggregates, normalizes, transforms and delivers data from financial entities worldwide, including custodians, investment managers, managed accounts, third-party administrators, banks and corporations. We automatically translate proprietary message formats into industry-standard formats, eliminating the need for costly middleware and we deliver the data you need precisely when you need it. Our development and support teams have the expertise to ensure that our customers only have to deal with one communication channel, one standard format and a reliable flow of data on which they can support their entire business. We take care of troubleshooting problems and keeping the connections current, up to date and working.

Evare customers also don't need in-house staff who are knowledgeable in the large numbers of different standard and custom formats , like SWIFT, BAI2, EPI fixed width, delimited, XML, JSON, etc. In addition, our clients do not need to track things like the local holidays of their global correspondents nor do they need to learn all the subtleties and secret handshakes required to get a hold of the one person on the other side of the world who is empowered to send a corrected data file. We allow our customers to focus on their core mission without being distracted by the details of how their partners handle their own specific information connectivity.

