Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : New advisory capabilities for actively managed accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

In the not too distant past, it would have been hard to believe that we would trust a machine to manage our life savings. But in today's digital world, millions of investors now do exactly that. Robo-advisors are digital platforms that provide automated, algorithm-driven services with little to no human supervision. Robo-advisors make a lot of sense for investors with passively managed accounts who can be segmented into broad groups based on: age, projected retirement date and risk tolerance. For these clients, wealth management firms can leverage robo-advisors to efficiently balance and rebalance portfolios for thousands of passively managed accounts. They can then pass on the resulting efficiencies to their clients in the form of lower fees.

However, the broad-brush algorithms that drive robo-advisors are not a strong fit for actively managed accounts. Nor are they effective for investors with sophisticated strategies and highly individualized goals, tax considerations, weighting parameters and instrument preferences or restrictions. For these clients, wealth managers adjust portfolio positions on a one-by-one basis. If the wealth management firm has hundreds or even thousands of these clients, the process is resource intensive and may hinder the ability to optimize client portfolios when the firm buys or sells large positions on an opportunistic basis. SS&C's Global Wealth Platform (GWP) offers a solution to this challenge.

Introducing Tailored Investment Automation (TIA)

GWP addresses the needs of both passively and actively managed accounts. It's highly sophisticated rules-driven engine is called Tailored Investment Automation (TIA). TIA allows wealth management firms to make macro changes in investment strategies that automatically trickle down to individual client portfolios. When the firm trades securities, GWP executes them across all appropriate portfolios in strict compliance with the investment strategy, risk profile and restrictions of each individual portfolio model. The platform also manages custom-designed solutions for those clients with unique investing needs. While we are not suggesting that TIA replace a top-notch portfolio manager, it does bring the exceptional efficiency of robo-advisor to firms with significant numbers of actively managed accounts.


Asset Management, Wealth Management

robo-advisor , GWP , TIA , managed accounts

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
06:30pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : New advisory capabilities for actively managed accounts
PU
03/26SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Harsh reality is a step forward from delusion
PU
03/25SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : What you need to know about Hong Kong's new fund management ..
PU
03/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
03/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : The 6th annual Black Diamond Wealth Platform executive forum
PU
03/20SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
03/20SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Eze Eclipse adds short locate functionality
PU
03/19SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Next-gen investment operations and accounting platform
PU
03/18SS&C : Finds Asset Managers' Operating Margins Remained Above 30%, Despite AUM D..
PR
03/18DIGITAL AND REMOTE SALES : focus on the 3 “t's” for a successful str..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 732 M
Net income 2019 586 M
Debt 2019 6 449 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 35,18
P/E ratio 2020 27,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Capitalization 15 707 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.38.37%15 707
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.84%904 631
RED HAT3.31%32 169
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC25.37%26 717
SPLUNK INC18.48%18 366
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.42.85%17 518
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.