SS&C Technologies : Next-gen investment operations and accounting platform

03/19/2019

Singularity ™, SS&C's new next-generation investment operations and accounting platform has been built from the ground up with machine learning technology that drives intelligent workflow automation. These AI tools are thoroughly tested by SS&C's investment operations and accounting experts to ensure the target automation they perform are valid and accurate.

SS&C's domain expertise provides a distinct advantage in the training and testing of these machine learning models, which get 'smarter' the more they're used. Singularity's platform architecture provides 'Multi-Tenant Machine Learning.' This means the knowledge base optimizing Singularity's intelligent workflow automation comes not only from users at a single client company, but from users at all of SS&C's clients who are using Singularity. With its comprehensive investment management industry client base, SS&C can create effective models increasing efficiency and decreasing costs.

To learn more, tune into CEOrater founder, Jon Maietta's prodact: Multi-Tennant Machine Learning.

Jon explains why Singularity's Multi-Tenant Machine Learning, deep domain expertise, and purpose-built architecture create a difficult competitive barrier for other solution providers trying to bring AI technology to investment operations and accounting.


Asset Management, Insurance

AI , machine learning , Singularity , Podcast , CEORater

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:34:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 732 M
Net income 2019 586 M
Debt 2019 6 449 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 35,06
P/E ratio 2020 27,53
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Capitalization 15 654 M
