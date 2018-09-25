Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

SS&C Technologies : On-time, on-budget and virtually seamless

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:59am CEST

New York-based asset manager, Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co., LLC (DGHM), is an established client of SS&C Advent, beginning with its 2004 implementation of Axys. Early on, DGHM saw an opportunity to replace five separate software programs they were currently using with the recently launched Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX). Transforming to a new system can be a constraint on a firm's time and budget. To oversee the conversion from SS&C Advent's Axys to APX, DGHM utilized Advent Professional Services.

Adhering to a proprietary methodology, Advent Services has proven successful in hundreds of installations of SS&C Advent solutions. At its core, the methodology is a rigorous planning workshop to clearly define objectives and assign roles on both SS&C Advent's and the client's part.

'One of the best things they did in the beginning was map out the risks and how to mitigate the risks,' Working with Advent Services fundamentally guarantees a successful implementation. The project managers and technical consultants are trained, experienced, and certified experts on SS&C Advent technology and implementation best practices. The process and methodology that Advent Services employs eliminates the risks of delays, errors, cost overruns and business disruption.

A successful conversion to APX is critical for countless reasons, including:

  • To be sure that clients do not experience any disruption in service
  • To ensure that the firm's valuable data is protected
  • To equip staﬀ to start using the system immediately
  • To enable the firm to start realizing the expected benefits of the solution-vastly increased operational eﬃciency and ROI- from the moment of 'go-live'

'If you're going to use a SS&C Advent system and you decide to convert, use Advent's Services for the conversion, absolutely. Our experience was so good-as I said, on time, on budget, organized, smooth, and virtually seamless. I couldn't recommend that more.'

To learn more about how Advent Professional Services has streamlined and transformed the management and investor reporting process at DGHM, read the full case study or contact us.


Asset Management, Wealth Management

APX , Advent Portfolio Exchange , Case Study , Advent Professional Services , Implementation , DGHM

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 23:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
01:59aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : On-time, on-budget and virtually seamless
PU
09/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Driving portfolio management efficiencies in Singapore
PU
09/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Ensuring reliability of critical financial data
PU
09/24SS&C GLOBEOP FORWARD REDEMPTION INDI : September notifications 3.35%
PR
09/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Experiencing SS&C Deliver 2018
PU
09/20SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : ALPS Advisors, Inc. To Close An Exchange Traded Fund
PR
09/20BLACK DIAMOND&RSQUO;S NEXT-GEN REBAL : Built from the ground up for today’..
PU
09/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthening retirement security in the United States
PU
09/18ALTERNATIVE DATA : breathing new life into portfolio performance
PU
09/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Gateway Health Extends Relationship with SS&C DST Health Sol..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Analyst upgrades SS&C on attractive entry point 
09/07SS&C -2.9% on analyst downgrade for Intralinks buy 
09/06Guidewire, Verint, and SS&C pull up peers 
09/06SS&C to acquire Intralinks 
09/05REUTERS : SS&C could buy Intralinks for $2B 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 384 M
EBIT 2018 1 064 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 79,83
P/E ratio 2019 35,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 13 183 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 64,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.89%13 231
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%876 171
RED HAT12.09%23 878
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC99.23%21 565
SPLUNK INC40.51%16 959
CITRIX SYSTEMS25.41%14 971
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.