Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS&C Technologies : Optimizing reconciliation effectiveness with automated workflows and the four-eye principle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 02:02am CEST

As markets become more diversified, reconciliation has become more specialized. Compounding this, rising regulatory requirements, both internal and external, have made it a necessity for operations teams to have a specific tool to effectively manage their daily reconciliation processes. Automation and in-application investigation tools are critical for reducing exception based risks while improving the tracking of exceptions.

SS&C's market leading Recon supports specialized workflow processes to ensure time-critical exceptions are routed to the right person to be fully and accurately investigated and resolved. One such workflow that Recon supports is the four-eyes principle which requires that two separate individuals review and approve an action before it's complete.

Clients that have implemented such processes report significantly improved reconciliation throughput, reducing their reconciliation costs by at least 50%. They also report being able to provide their front-office with more timely and accurate information.

This approval-based workflow ensures that important exceptions (as defined by client) have been looked at by two levels of users: reconciler and manager. Key benefits for using role-based reconciliation workflow include:

  • Automated segregation and distribution of the workload.
  • Timely and accurate investigation and resolution of holdings, transactions and cash exceptions.
  • Enriched exception investigation and audit trail through the ability to attach notes and annotations.
  • Automated and real-time tracking on the status of exceptions from the initial 'outstanding' status to 'pending approval' and 'approved'.
  • The systems Management View provides high-level approval status of portfolios enabling users to quickly see where 'outstanding' exceptions require immediate attention.
  • Exceptions can be easily assigned and routed to the correct person for review and resolution. For example, a manager can send records in 'pending approval' status back to the initial reconciler.
  • Quick access to breaks assigned to a reconciler and for breaks requiring an approval.
  • The permission level of reconciler and the severity of the exception prevent priority items from being 'approved' without required review by multiple people.
  • Clients can require that open exceptions carried over from one day to the next can either maintain their current status or require that they be 'reset', requiring another full review the next day.

An approval-based reconciliation workflow using role-based users reduces the risks associated with exceptions. By implementing such a process, the workflow tools ensure that all exceptions have been viewed by two individual users and adhere to the four-eye principle.


Asset Management

automation , Recon , Workflows , reconcilation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 00:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
02:02aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Optimizing reconciliation effectiveness with automated workf..
PU
08/23SS&C : Increases Annual Dividend by 14.3 Percent to $0.32 Per Share, $0.08 Per Q..
PR
08/22SS&C GLOBEOP FORWARD REDEMPTION INDI : August notifications 2.73%
AQ
08/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : New NFA requirements for CPOs and CTAs regarding cryptocurre..
PU
08/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
08/20SS&C DELIVER 2018 : Q&A with Danielle Fava, AI meets asset and wealth management
PU
08/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Navigating the complex roadmap of financial data networks
PU
08/17SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : 5 ways to effectively manage trust accounts with CRM
PU
08/16SS&C : Announces the Appointment of Chief Technology Officer
PR
08/15SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : A conversation with Jeffrey Kleintop, Schwab’s Chief S..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23SS&C declares $0.08 dividend 
08/16SS&C Technologies appoints Bloomberg vet as CTO 
08/08Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 .. 
08/07SS&C To Acquire Eze Software For Investment OperationsTech 
08/02SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 383 M
EBIT 2018 1 064 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 82,51
P/E ratio 2019 36,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 13 626 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 64,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.40.46%13 626
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.74%824 793
RED HAT16.15%24 744
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC81.52%18 548
SPLUNK INC30.05%15 621
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.43%15 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.