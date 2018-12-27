SS&C Technologies : Our most-read blog posts of 2018

As we head into another new year, we're looking back at our most-read blog posts from the past 12 months. Here's the list from 2018, arranged in chronological order. We're excited to continue these conversations and share more content in 2019. Happy new year!

SS&C to acquire DST Systems in 5.4 billion dollar deal - Jan. 11, 2018

SS&C announced an agreement to acquire DST Systems in an all-cash transaction for $84 per share, equating to an enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

Why private equity firms are investing in emerging markets - April 17, 2018

As more money enters private equity, it puts greater pressure on managers to identify deals, even if it means paying a premium well above a prospect's EBITDA.

Understanding and preparing for GDPR - April 18, 2018

On May 25, 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect. Broadly speaking, GDPR is an evolution of current European data protection laws regarding rights and obligations. There's a fair amount to unpack with this new regulation; read on for a brief overview and how SS&C is preparing for GDPR.

Low-touch trading: A new strategy - April 19, 2018

The rapid development of new technologies has shifted the electronic trading landscape dramatically, leaving many in our industry scrambling to meet new demands. These changes are most apparent in the evolution of low touch trading due to the introduction of algorithmic trading strategies. Here's what you need to know so you can effectively integrate low touch trading as a complement to your existing high touch strategy.

Why big data and AI is the future for asset managers - April 23, 2018

Big data and the various forms of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and robotic process automation (RPA) are already transforming the asset management world. But we are only at the beginning of what is possible-and what asset managers will have to embrace if they want to keep up.

Growing SS&C talent in Evansville- May 7, 2018

In March 2011, SS&C opened a new office in Evansville, Indiana with just one employee. By the end of the first year, our office grew to 25 employees. Fast forward to today, and our office has more than 220 employees who are primarily focused on helping our clients in the alternative investment space including hedge funds, private equity, managed accounts and fund of funds.

Bill Stone interviews on CNBC Mad Money with Jim Cramer - May 15, 2018

Bill Stone appeared on the top rated CNBC show 'Mad Money' with Jim Cramer. Watch Bill's interview to hear about SS&C's commitment to technology and services-led innovation for the global financial services industry.

Best practices in investment reconciliation - May 18, 2018

Organizations have different ideas and requirements about their asset management reconciliation. Despite these varying viewpoints, what everyone ultimately needs to know is if their security holdings and cash balances have breaks and if so, why.

AIFMD reverse solicitation: The basic principles - June 5, 2018

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) applies to nearly all fund managers domiciled in the EU or who market to EU investors. However, this directive does contain some niche exceptions. Lawyers have contested that a third country manager can be excused from AIFMD compliance if they are able to demonstrate that they did not market to EU investors and that communications were initiated by the prospect prior to making a capital allocation.

Getting ready for UMBS: The Single Security Initiative - June 8, 2018

In less than a year, the Single Security Initiative between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac goes live with the first settlement day scheduled for June 3, 2019. The driving force behind this initiative is to support liquidity in the To-Be-Announced (TBA) marketplace with anticipated positive downstream impacts for borrowers, taxpayers and investors.

