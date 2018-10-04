Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/03 10:00:00 pm
55.25 USD   +0.45%
12:48aSS&C TECHNOLOGI : Outsourced trading
PU
10/01SS&C : Completes Acquisition of Eze Software
PR
09/27SS&C : Technologies to Host an Analyst Day
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS&C Technologies : Outsourced trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Many buy-side firms view outsourced trading in a more traditional sense: as a way to cut costs and reap the benefits of utilizing more experienced sell-side brokerage firms to handle their order routing. Other firms may utilize outsourced trading in order to manage their portfolios and rebalance their positions, or tap into another broker's Direct Market Access (DMA) to gain access to new liquidity venues. This myriad of uses has resulted in a large number of firms implementing outsourced trading to improve their own businesses.

As the world of financial technology continues its unyielding pursuit of cost efficiency, firms are doing everything they can to 'right-size' their business. For many small- to mid-sized hedge funds and asset managers, operating their own trading desk is too costly to undertake. The cost of personnel, office space, regulation, accounting systems, order management systems (OMS) and market data terminals can quickly pile up and put unnecessary pressure on a firm's bottom line. As a result, many of these firms have established relationships with outsourced trading desks. Through these partnerships, both the buy-side firms and the sell-side broker dealers can reduce costs and focus on growing and improving their business.

'After many years of caring for clients' orders on the institutional side, CAPIS has extended its offering to the outsourced trading space,' says Matt Krebs, newly appointed Director of Outsourced Trading at Capital Institutional Services. 'Working with firms that need our trading experience and expertise while complying with regulation requirements, are the core components of our business. Extending our trading desk to the desk of other firms to help investment managers manage costs is a valuable offering for CAPIS in today's market.'

Established broker-dealers like CAPIS have access to sophisticated trading infrastructure that helps hedge funds and asset managers grow in a very crowded market space. Finding success with outsourced trading requires the ability to leverage flexible electronic trading platforms in order to reach the desired brokers while also ensuring that optimum cost efficiency is being met.

Systems like SS&C MarketTrader have robust execution management tools that are vital to trading single name, lists, programs and baskets. MarketTrader is capable of capturing a wide range of data that is used to calculate trade cost analysis (TCA). Portfolio managers can also utilize rebalancing tools like Advent Genesis™ to control the broker distribution of their orders to ensure that they are achieving best execution while also properly rebalancing their portfolios. Through these workflows, firms are able to maintain transparency and control over their orders while still reaping the benefits of outsourced trading.

The growth of outsourced trading is undeniable; is your firm ready to cut costs, benefit from years of trading expertise and make your business stand out from the crowd?

For more information on SS&C MarketTrader or other products, please visit us our website here.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management

outsourcing , trading , MarketTrader , buy-side , CAPIS

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 22:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
12:48aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Outsourced trading
PU
10/01SS&C : Completes Acquisition of Eze Software
PR
09/27SS&C : Technologies to Host an Analyst Day
PR
09/25SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : On-time, on-budget and virtually seamless
PU
09/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Driving portfolio management efficiencies in Singapore
PU
09/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Ensuring reliability of critical financial data
PU
09/24SS&C GLOBEOP FORWARD REDEMPTION INDI : September notifications 3.35%
PR
09/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Experiencing SS&C Deliver 2018
PU
09/20SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : ALPS Advisors, Inc. To Close An Exchange Traded Fund
PR
09/20BLACK DIAMOND&RSQUO;S NEXT-GEN REBAL : Built from the ground up for today’..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Analyst upgrades SS&C on attractive entry point 
09/07SS&C -2.9% on analyst downgrade for Intralinks buy 
09/06Guidewire, Verint, and SS&C pull up peers 
09/06SS&C to acquire Intralinks 
09/05REUTERS : SS&C could buy Intralinks for $2B 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 394 M
EBIT 2018 1 070 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 79,81
P/E ratio 2019 35,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 13 180 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 64,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.87%13 180
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.15%882 995
RED HAT10.77%22 995
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC105.62%22 103
SPLUNK INC36.01%16 520
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.27%15 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.