SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
News

SS&C Technologies : Preparing for growth in the HNW wealth segment

08/11/2018 | 01:15am CEST

According to a recent study, globally, investable assets of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals will increase by an estimated US$70 trillion within 3-4 years. With this staggering growth potential - is your firm prepared to accommodate such an influx of assets?

During this time of rapid asset growth, some of the hurdles that wealth managers face in attracting and retaining both clients and staff include:

  • Increased competition
  • Sophisticated investors with more sophisticated needs
  • On-demand / flexible access
  • Stricter regulations
  • Fee transparency
  • Keeping technology up to date and responsive to evolving internal and client needs

In addition to other traditional managers, competition is also coming from new places. New offerings are giving investors who want managed portfolios, assets managed at a lower cost and instant access to their information additional choices. Traditional managers that charge higher fees and deliver the standard custodian reports of yesterday are not competitively positioned. Investors today, not only demand high-quality information, but want it delivered online, whenever they want, however they want!

Furthermore, new regulations are requiring sponsors and managers to provide full fee transparency to clients and a higher standard of care. For example, managed accounts in Canada must provide annual documentation on cost and performance of client accounts.

So how should wealth managers prepare for the changing marketplace? A thorough analysis of current operations, systems and processes would be the right start. Perhaps the current processes and systems work, but have limitations. Perhaps having multiple systems, cobbled together once worked but is now burdensome and does not provide firms with the requisite agility to pursue new opportunities. Wealth managers must also consider the impacts of data privacy changes, such as GDPR, and overall cybersecurity. Are you a wealth manager or a technology company?

SS&C delivers a combination of innovative technology and expert services to help investment and wealth managers thrive in a dynamic global market.

Should you be interested in this topic and others, join my session on wealth management at our annual SS&C Deliver Conference in Las Vegas on September 12th to 14th, 2018. Visit www.ssctech.com/deliver for more details.


Asset Management, Wealth Management

Global Wealth Platform , GWP , competition , SS&C Deliver , HNW

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 23:14:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
