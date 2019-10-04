Log in
SS&C Technologies : Private Equity Wire USA names SS&C GlobeOp “Best Private Equity Fund Administrator, >$30 billion AUA”

10/04/2019 | 01:17am EDT

We are pleased to announce that SS&C GlobeOp has been named Best Fund Administrator >$30 Billion (Total Assets Under Administration) in the Private Equity Wire USA Awards 2019. The award was presented at the Intercontinental in Times Square on September 25th. The Private Equity Wire USA Awards recognize the best private equity managers, investors, consultants, advisors and service providers in a range of categories covering the private equity space. Private Equity Wire's readers' votes determine the winners of each category.

SS&C, an industry leader in private equity administration services, supports our clients and the industry through a demonstrated ability to continuously adapt our services and processes to the ever-evolving private equity industry requirements and challenges. As we continue to expand our product set and capabilities as well as enhance our services and platform, we are developing technology, software and systems that provide new tools for our client service teams as well as data, reporting and transparency to our clients and their investors.

Find out how SS&C GlobeOp's private equity services can help you reduce the administrative and accounting burden for your firm, and add value and quality of service to your investor relationships.


