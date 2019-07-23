Log in
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SS&C Technologies : Tapping AI for buy-side growth

07/23/2019 | 02:40am EDT

In a recent Waters Technology article, the SS&C Singularity team weighed in on the importance for asset managers to focus on new, advanced technologies to deliver top-line growth.

Today's razor-thin margin environment requires investment management firms to optimize their middle and back office operations to be as efficient as possible. One important key in achieving this goal is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

New products in the middle and back-office investment space use innovative AI to achieve levels of efficiency in investment accounting and operations that cannot be attained by traditional technologies. Some of the best examples are machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and robotic process automation. The advantages of these 'smart' tools tilt the scale strongly in favor of asset management firms that can sustain continuous investment in the technology and expertise to leverage them effectively.

Asset managers that cannot-or choose not to-invest in innovative solutions will need to leverage a hosted solution or platform service model from a vendor that is heavily invested in this space. Firms that transition their investment accounting and operations to a hosted solution or a platform service model can achieve more than cost savings. If the service/solution provider is utilizing the latest technologies, the added efficiency and accuracy delivered by these solutions will allow asset managers to deliver faster, more comprehensive services to clients. This enables the middle and back-office functions to be leveraged as a strategic growth initiative rather than simply as a cost center. Asset managers that embrace advanced technologies can step out of the race to the bottom where competition is driven by reduced fee structures, and instead, focus on driving top-line growth by competing on their ability to create innovative investment strategies and customer experiences.

For the full scoop, check out the entire Waterstechnology article here. To learn more about SS&C Singularity, visit our website.


Asset Management

technology , back office , AI , artificial intelligence , Singularity , middle office

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 06:39:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 708 M
EBIT 2019 1 759 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Debt 2019 7 105 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,61x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 14 608 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,85  $
Last Close Price 57,74  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.00%14 608
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.51%1 044 187
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.03%32 341
SPLUNK INC32.28%20 745
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.67.71%20 493
SYNOPSYS60.24%20 235
