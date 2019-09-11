Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : The evolution and regulations of cryptocurrencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:02am EDT

As the United States and other globalized economies begin to warm to the idea of cryptocurrencies, the approaches of various government agencies tasked with regulating these new types of assets have been inconsistent. Stuart Alderoty discussed this issue in his CNN Business article The Current State of Crypto Regulation is Hurting US Companies. Alderoty writes:

'The Internal Revenue Service taxes them as property. The Commodities Future Trading Commission oversees virtual currencies as commodities. The Securities and Exchange Commission believes that, in some cases, they may be securities as they use a nearly 75-year-old Supreme Court case to determine whether certain digital tokens are securities. And cryptocurrencies must also contend with state regulatory regimes.'

Recent hearings on cryptocurrencies:

Although the U.S. government has been slow to respond to this incoherence, recent steps have been taken to understand these new markets and how best they can be regulated. The United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs conducted a hearing on July 30, 2019, titled 'Examining Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Currencies and Blockchain,' which featured prominent experts on blockchain, international trade, banking and law. Although it seemed the committee was interested in learning about cryptocurrencies writ large, Facebook's announced implementation of its own currency, Libra, was the focal point of the hearing.

Senator Sherrod Brown kicked off the proceeding by stating:

'At this committee's hearing earlier this month, many of us of both parties voiced serious concerns about Facebook's plan to run its own currency out of a Swiss bank account. And by and large, we mostly heard deflections and dodging. It's exactly what we mean when we say Facebook doesn't understand accountability. Facebook has proven over and over, through scandal after scandal, that it can't be trusted. But they don't care. They move fast and break things - things like our political discourse, journalism, relationships, privacy. Now they want to break our currency and payment systems, hiding behind the phrase 'innovation.''

Brown finished his opening statement by remarking,

'It's a reminder that some infrastructure works better as a public good, and we shouldn't let Big Banks or Big Tech get their hands on it. The Federal Reserve and other watchdogs need to continue to be leaders in banking innovation. And if we don't move quickly to improve important infrastructure-not just roads and bridges, but our payments system-we'll end up with big corporations that have broken our trust over and overdoing it-and frankly I don't think that makes any sense.'

Evolution of issues surrounding cryptocurrencies:

While Senator Brown's trepidation surrounding these new types of assets is hardly uncommon, the industry continues to grow and evolve. As a counterpoint to the United States' glacial pace on this issue, New Zealand will legally allow companies to pay salaries in cryptocurrencies beginning on September 1, according to a Financial Times report from August 12, 2019.

In conclusion, I believe the U.S. needs to figure out the following issues surrounding cryptocurrencies as soon as possible:

  • Whether or not to allow Facebook to introduce Libra on its existing platform
  • How to declare virtual assets in terms of federal taxes and trading commissions
  • Whether or not to allow salaries and other official payments to be made in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies
  • Whether or not to establish a federally regulated crypto trading platform
  • How to root out potential criminality (especially money laundering) via cryptocurrency

Potential fallout from inaction:

In my view, if the U.S. government does not take aggressive steps to lead on these issues, the void will be filled by other governments, or more likely, outside players that would only operate from a position of self-interest instead of a focus on global financial stability and transparency. As the world's largest economy, we cannot allow that to happen.

Referenced Articles:

https://www.banking.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Brown%20Statement%207-30-19.pdf

https://www.coindesk.com/senate-banking-committee-to-hold-hearing-on-crypto-regulation-next-week

https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-14-21.pdf

https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/07/perspectives/libra-facebook-cryptocurrency-regulation/index.html

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/new-zealand-legalizes-cryptocurrency-salaries-including-bitcoin-2019-8-1028442320


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Regulation

Cryptocurrencies , evolution of cryptocurrencies , crypto regulation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 05:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
01:02aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : The evolution and regulations of cryptocurrencies
PU
09/10SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Exceed annual compliance training requirements
PU
09/09SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Soars to Top-10 on Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Co..
PU
09/06SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Selling and distributing closed-end interval funds
PU
09/05SS&C : to attend Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, UBS Fintech Conference
PR
09/05SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Diversity in commercial real estate and Opportunity Zone Fun..
PU
09/04HEDIS® 2020 : How health plans can impact the opioid epidemic through preventive..
PU
09/03SS&C : Unveils New SS&C : Intralinks Executive Team
PR
09/03SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mastering the operational challenges of hybrid funds
PU
08/30SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Discover CECL lessons learned at AICPA conference
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 600 M
EBIT 2019 1 691 M
Net income 2019 410 M
Debt 2019 7 253 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 33,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,34x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 12 721 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,15  $
Last Close Price 50,13  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.11.13%12 602
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.98%1 050 022
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.39%30 672
SYNOPSYS60.55%21 229
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.26%19 165
SPLUNK INC4.42%16 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group