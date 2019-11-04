SS&C Technologies : The four building blocks of digital transformation

Digital transformation is more than a few one-off enhancements for a business-it's an evolution through constant change and business realignment. Businesses that introduce technologies like artificial intelligence and process automation will enjoy a competitive edge in keeping up with trends.

Understand the capabilities and capacity available to you

In addition to identifying the areas that will benefit most from investment, every business must also evaluate:

the flexibility and adaptability of its operating model

the robustness of its operating model and its ability to optimize new capabilities

Legacy enterprises can look more attractive on the surface, in terms of scale and infrastructure. However, legacy systems tend to be less flexible with a smaller capacity for transformation.

Think beyond the short term

While the short-term costs and hassles of digital transformation can seem substantial, the long-term benefits far outweigh any downfalls. By leveraging the right technologies driving change, a company can develop a digital ecosystem to streamline operations and add value. However, it is important to be aware that such an ecosystem can be fragmented, and can't be developed overnight. Incremental changes are as valuable and productive as the implementation of huge programs and platforms.

Encourage continuous improvement

As technology continues to change rapidly, employees need to be equipped to respond to those changes. They need to be able to adapt to shifting communication channels to communicate effectively between departments as well as with clients. Instilling a culture of learning in a constantly changing environment will lead employees to want to find innovative ways to master the technologies available to them. Encouraging employees to think critically about the technology and data in front of them helps create a culture of continuous improvement, which benefits the organization as well as the end-consumer.

Optimize your data

Internal and external data sources can easily overwhelm a business that isn't prepared to use that data effectively. With effective data management, businesses can create data visualizations, which allow for deeper insights and improved employee decision making, ultimately improving the success of the company. A firm should be proactive rather than reactive, and approach the idea of digital transformation with a holistic view. This can be achieved with the help of software systems that leverage existing data sets, which allow for more sophisticated analytics.

Fortunately, tools like AWD, SS&C's leading business process management platform, are available to help target strategic priorities, close the digital gap and set the stage for more rapid growth. Learn how a client in the asset management industry used AWD to cut data transformation time by 85%.

Asset Management, Commercial Lending, EMEA, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate & Property Management, Retirement, Wealth Management

automation , artificial intelligence , digital transformation , process automation