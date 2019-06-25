Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : The growing burden of managing MACRA Value-Based Payment under the Merit Based Incentive Payments for Medicare Advantage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:11am EDT

Effective January 1, 2019, Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) are required to apply the Merit-Based Incentive Payment (MIPS) adjustment to claims for non-contracted providers. MIPS is one of two mandatory tracks under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Payment Program, which moves Medicare Part B providers to a performance-based payment system. The alternative track is payments made to an advanced alternative payment model (A-APM), which requires the A-APM to bear nominal financial risk.

MIPS uses a budget-neutral positive/negative adjustment to reward high performers and penalize low performers based upon measures in four areas: quality, resource use, improvement activities, and promoting interoperability. The basic premise for the MIPS requirement is that the Medicare Advantage (MA) plan payment to a non-contracted provider must be equal to the total dollar amount that would have been authorized for such services under Medicare Parts A and B, less any cost sharing provided for under the plan. Plans are required to pay any bonus. However, administration of negative adjustments to non-participating providers is discretional. Payments are to be made on a per-claim basis, applied either at the time of payment or as a retroactive adjustment to a paid claim.

We learned during our recent client conference that most plans are administering the MIPS calculation via a manual retrospective process. While this may be doable in 2019, the application of this payment adjustment escalates in the coming years. For the 2019 payment year, 93% of CMS MIPS eligible clinicians, or over 983,000 providers, received a positive adjustment; dollars paid from a negative adjustment of up to -4% were assessed against an estimated 52,890 providers.[1] Because the 2017 performance year (2019 payment year) was deemed 'transitional' for clinicians, meeting the minimum threshold to avoid penalty was very low. However, each year both the performance threshold and adjustment percentage escalates as follows:

Performance Year

Payment Year

Minimum Performance Threshold

(0-100 Points)[2]

+/-

Adjustment

(Up to)[3]

2017

2019

3 Points

4%

2018

2020

15 Points

5%

2019

2021

30 Points

7%

2020

2022

TBD

9%

As differential payment swings grow in dollar amounts and impacted providers, so too will the burden of MIPS administration for MA plans.

What can a plan do to ease the MIPS strain? Contact SS&C Health. Our Provider Pricing solution automates the complex MIPS calculations - as well as other contractual nuances - to technically-enable administration of this requirement using the following methods:

  • Accounting for the application of the adjustment to the Medicare Fee for Service allowed amount
  • Application of the member's cost sharing amount for either approach outlined in the April 27, 2018 and November 8, 2018 Health Plan Management System (HPMS) memos published by CMS.

If you are interested in a detailed conversation about how we can assist you with these complex calculations please reach out to us.

[1] CMS, Quality Payment Program (QPP) Year 1 Performance Results, Nov 8 2019, https://www.cms.gov/blog/quality-payment-program-qpp-year-1-performance-results

[2] CMS, Quality Payment Program, MIPS Overview, accessed May 24 2019, https://qpp.cms.gov/mips/overview

[3] Medicare Access & CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, PL 114-10, 42 USC 1305, https://www.congress.gov/114/plaws/publ10/PLAW-114publ10.pdf


Healthcare, Insurance, Regulation

Medicare Advantage , Merit Based Incentive Payment , MIPS

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 05:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
01:11aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : The growing burden of managing MACRA Value-Based Payment und..
PU
06/24SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship
PR
06/21SS&C GLOBEOP : Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
06/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Does your firm want a lead—or a customer?
PU
06/19PODCAST : SS&C Singularity brings advanced analytics & intelligent automation to..
PU
06/18SPRINT TO THE FINISH LINE : Will FINRA meet CAT deadlines?
PU
06/17SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Divisional sales spotlight - technology, teams and talent
PU
06/13SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
06/12SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Timefolio Implements SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power ..
PR
06/11SS&C : Announces New Black Diamond Integrations with TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Fide..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 709 M
EBIT 2019 1 759 M
Net income 2019 517 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 38,38
P/E ratio 2020 28,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 14 866 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 73,5 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.30.26%13 733
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.85%918 312
RED HAT6.78%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.39%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.64.14%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About