SS&C Technologies : The growing burden of managing MACRA Value-Based Payment under the Merit Based Incentive Payments for Medicare Advantage

Effective January 1, 2019, Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) are required to apply the Merit-Based Incentive Payment (MIPS) adjustment to claims for non-contracted providers. MIPS is one of two mandatory tracks under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Payment Program, which moves Medicare Part B providers to a performance-based payment system. The alternative track is payments made to an advanced alternative payment model (A-APM), which requires the A-APM to bear nominal financial risk.

MIPS uses a budget-neutral positive/negative adjustment to reward high performers and penalize low performers based upon measures in four areas: quality, resource use, improvement activities, and promoting interoperability. The basic premise for the MIPS requirement is that the Medicare Advantage (MA) plan payment to a non-contracted provider must be equal to the total dollar amount that would have been authorized for such services under Medicare Parts A and B, less any cost sharing provided for under the plan. Plans are required to pay any bonus. However, administration of negative adjustments to non-participating providers is discretional. Payments are to be made on a per-claim basis, applied either at the time of payment or as a retroactive adjustment to a paid claim.

We learned during our recent client conference that most plans are administering the MIPS calculation via a manual retrospective process. While this may be doable in 2019, the application of this payment adjustment escalates in the coming years. For the 2019 payment year, 93% of CMS MIPS eligible clinicians, or over 983,000 providers, received a positive adjustment; dollars paid from a negative adjustment of up to -4% were assessed against an estimated 52,890 providers.[1] Because the 2017 performance year (2019 payment year) was deemed 'transitional' for clinicians, meeting the minimum threshold to avoid penalty was very low. However, each year both the performance threshold and adjustment percentage escalates as follows:

Performance Year Payment Year Minimum Performance Threshold (0-100 Points)[2] +/- Adjustment (Up to)[3] 2017 2019 3 Points 4% 2018 2020 15 Points 5% 2019 2021 30 Points 7% 2020 2022 TBD 9%

As differential payment swings grow in dollar amounts and impacted providers, so too will the burden of MIPS administration for MA plans.

