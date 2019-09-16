Log in
SS&C Technologies : URAC Accreditation validates commitment to quadruple aim

09/16/2019 | 03:42am EDT

SS&C Health has more than 30 years of experience in pharmacy claims management and technology. We are proud of our history, our deep expertise and our position of leadership in that area. Moreover, today, payers and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations come to us to leverage our full array of PBM offerings.

All of SS&C Health's offerings, including our PBM solutions, are designed to support payers as they pursue the quadruple aim. This requires comprehensive and proven commitments to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

The significance behind these commitments is critical and always has been. But, in today's volatile healthcare environment, where the public and the government continue to scrutinize the processes and players within the pharmacy distribution system, it is intensified…amplified. To reaffirm SS&C Health's commitment to delivering a high standard of service to pharmacy clients and their members, I am pleased to announce that DST Pharmacy Solutions, SS&C Health's PBM, has earned URAC accreditation in Pharmacy Benefit Management.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. As a URAC accredited organization, we have demonstrated that our PBM business can maintain standards that cover important aspects of care such as claims processing, developing proper drug formulary and consumer access.

Achieving URAC accreditation represents an important milestone for the SS&C Health PBM organization and validates our team's commitment to progress and innovation on behalf of our clients and the healthcare industry. I am gratified by the dedication and hard work that has brought us to this point and enthusiastic about where we are headed next.

To learn more about SS&C Health and our PBM offerings visit our website or contact us.


Healthcare

PBM , pharmacy benefit management , URAC , URAC accreditation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:41:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
