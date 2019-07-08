SS&C Technologies : Unveiling the Unified Interface for Salentica Engage™ on Dynamics 365

Salentica Engage is an integrated wealth management platform built on Dynamics 365 online, utilizing Microsoft's new user experience, the Unified Interface. Across all devices, the Unified Interface brings a responsive and interactive approach to viewing prospect and client data. Whether you are on a browser, tablet or mobile phone, Salentica Engage clients can expect improved accessibility, uniform experiences and rich visualizations. Mobile experience is part of Salentica Engage's standard deployment, allowing advisors on the road to have the same rich native interface they experience from a desktop.

With new features like enhanced business process flows, interactive dashboards, reference panels and data improvements, advisors have the information they need at their fingertips. Whether you're preparing for a call with your biggest client, managing your opportunity pipeline or just making sure each client is getting the level of service they deserve, Salentica Engage makes the 360 degree client view a reality.

Business process flows now include a docking mechanism which allows users to lock the current stage to the reading pane. This makes it easy to focus on the key attributes required to progress to the next stage of the process flow.

This feature is especially useful for complex, multi-staged processes ensuring that advisors stayon top everyday tasks.

Included with Salentica Engage are Microsoft's new Interactive Dashboards. These dashboards can be a one-stop place for a holistic view of what advisors need to focus on for the week, such as upcoming and overdue client interactions, and opportunities requiring follow up. This provides advisors with all of the data they rely on to service their clients. These dashboards come in two distinct flavors: multi-stream and single-stream.

Multi-stream dashboards play data in real time over multiple data streams.

Single-stream dashboards house the data stream on the left and visual filters and tiles on the right.

Salentica Engage ships out-of-the-box with several existing dashboards which clients can use as a template for expanding their own KPIs and metrics. This allows them to quickly analyze data and make better decisions.

Using the new Dynamics 365 reference panel makes understanding related records simple, fast and intuitive. The reference panel provides a seamless way to access related client data such as Financial Accounts, Legal Entities and Contacts without having to leave the current screen. Quick navigational components embedded throughout the Unified Interface work together to help advisors quickly find the data they need.

Lack of engagement and communication consistently ranks as a top reason clients leave financial advisors. That's why we have included our client service level module within Salentica Engage. Each client interaction is different, and we understand the complexities in ensuring a normalized standard of care across all clients. Clients are categorized into service level tiers, which then use predefined and customizable standards to ensure that specific communication channels are being adhered to for each relationship. From creating recurring tasks to initiating workflows and business process flows, these actionable data points will ensure that no client is left unattended.

