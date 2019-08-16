SS&C Technologies : Winners chosen for SS&C's Global Intern Hackathon 2019

SS&C Technologies recently hosted our first Global Intern Hackathon. Twenty-one interns across six teams in three countries competed this year. This challenge was given to our Technical Interns from our Information Technology and Financial Services Groups at Legacy DST by Anthony Caiafa, Chief Technology Officer, and Rick Charlino, VP Information Technology.

A winning team was chosen from each of two groups-the SS&C Technologies group, and the FSG Tech Group. The winning SS&C Technologies team was Team 4P, a U.S. team of Samantha Kreisel, Leif Larson, Marcus Leong and Brock Weekley.

The winning FSG Tech Group team was Team Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The team, from Thailand, included Chayanee Junplong, Kittipon Potsira and Parutt Satjawanit.

The winning teams chose solutions focsed around Mattermost and Automation, respectively.

We kicked off the Hackathon on July 31st. Teams presented their submissions on August 6th, with demonstrations and Q&As with the judges on August 7th. The teams were tasked with selecting from one of four categories (digital & mobile, machine learning, automation, and Mattermost plugins) and working with an assigned SS&C advisor to identify a real-life business challenge. Each team researched, created and presented a recommended solution to the challenge.

The Hackathon was an opportunity for our interns to showcase their skills and innovative ideas while helping to solve real business challenges for the organization. It was also an opportunity for them to collaborate with their peers, across business groups, to showcase their talents, and work with a mentor from the organization on a solution to a real business problem that would add tangible value to the organization.

The winners were chosen based on innovation/creativity, business value, usability and realistic implementation, and overall presentation.

