SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/15 04:00:00 pm
44.58 USD   +0.50%
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Winners chosen for SS&C's Global Intern Hackathon 2019
PU
SS&C : Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments
PR
PRODUCT TRENDS : what the future holds
PU
SS&C Technologies : Winners chosen for SS&C's Global Intern Hackathon 2019

08/16/2019 | 12:36am EDT

SS&C Technologies recently hosted our first Global Intern Hackathon. Twenty-one interns across six teams in three countries competed this year. This challenge was given to our Technical Interns from our Information Technology and Financial Services Groups at Legacy DST by Anthony Caiafa, Chief Technology Officer, and Rick Charlino, VP Information Technology.

A winning team was chosen from each of two groups-the SS&C Technologies group, and the FSG Tech Group. The winning SS&C Technologies team was Team 4P, a U.S. team of Samantha Kreisel, Leif Larson, Marcus Leong and Brock Weekley.

The winning FSG Tech Group team was Team Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The team, from Thailand, included Chayanee Junplong, Kittipon Potsira and Parutt Satjawanit.

The winning teams chose solutions focsed around Mattermost and Automation, respectively.

We kicked off the Hackathon on July 31st. Teams presented their submissions on August 6th, with demonstrations and Q&As with the judges on August 7th. The teams were tasked with selecting from one of four categories (digital & mobile, machine learning, automation, and Mattermost plugins) and working with an assigned SS&C advisor to identify a real-life business challenge. Each team researched, created and presented a recommended solution to the challenge.

The Hackathon was an opportunity for our interns to showcase their skills and innovative ideas while helping to solve real business challenges for the organization. It was also an opportunity for them to collaborate with their peers, across business groups, to showcase their talents, and work with a mentor from the organization on a solution to a real business problem that would add tangible value to the organization.

The winners were chosen based on innovation/creativity, business value, usability and realistic implementation, and overall presentation.


Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:26:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 600 M
EBIT 2019 1 691 M
Net income 2019 410 M
Debt 2019 7 253 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 11 313 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,15  $
Last Close Price 44,58  $
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.17%11 257
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.91%1 022 992
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.77%33 626
SYNOPSYS50.42%18 994
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.77%18 975
SPLUNK INC17.83%18 862
