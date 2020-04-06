SS&C Technologies : Xplore Wealth Selects SS&C to Help Realize its "One Platform" Goal

WINDSOR, Conn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Xplore Wealth (ASX: XPL) chose SS&C's Global Wealth Platform (GWP ) to help the firm consolidate systems and enhance its wealth management platform.

Following recent acquisitions, Xplore Wealth sought to consolidate investment operations onto a single platform. Xplore Wealth initially deployed GWP to manage end-to-end investment processes for its Managed Discretionary Account (MDA) business. The firm is confident that cloud-based GWP can scale to support its planned growth.

"With GWP, we move closer to becoming 'One Business, One Platform' while we migrate away from legacy systems and onto an established, robust and cutting-edge solution," said Mike Wright, CEO, Xplore Wealth. "Expanding our partnership with SS&C sets us up for long-term collaboration on future developments and to better serve our clients."

Xplore Wealth is a third-party investment administrator that supports independent financial advisors, full-service stockbrokers and licensed advice businesses via its MDA, Wrap and Direct Holder Identification Number (HIN) solutions.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Xplore Wealth during this critical period in its evolution," said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President, Institutional & Investment Management, SS&C Technologies. "We are a global player with a local presence in Australia, and that combination, along with our expert in-house understanding and knowledge, creates a solid base from which to help Xplore Wealth and all our clients succeed."

About Xplore Wealth

Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX: XPL) is one of Australia's longest serving independent Specialist Platform Providers (SPP) and investment administrators, with extensive expertise in managed accounts. Xplore Wealth fully owns an APRA regulated Registrable Superannuation Entity (RSE) licencee, Aracon Superannuation Pty Ltd, the trustee of Aracon Superannuation Fund ABN 40 586 548 205.

Xplore Wealth's Investment Platform, broad Managed Account offer and Superannuation services provide a choice of wealth management options for Australia's leading financial advisory firms, full-service stockbrokers and wealth managers through its wholly owned subsidiaries including Investment Administration Services Pty Limited ABN: 86 109 199 108 AFSL:284316, Margaret Street Promoter Services Pty Ltd ABN: 23 153 446 210 AFSL: 420274, DIY Master Pty Ltd ABN: 41 123 035 245 AFSL: 312431 and Aracon Superannuation Pty Ltd ABN: 13 133 547 AFSL 507184. RSE Licence L0003384.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

