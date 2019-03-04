Log in
SS&C : to Speak at Raymond James Conference, Evercore ISI Conference

03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

WINDSOR, Conn., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at The JW Marriott Grande Lakes, in Orlando, FL at 2:50 pm ET.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Bill Stone will also speak at the Evercore ISI Payments and Fintech Innovators Forum Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY at 1:20 pm ET.

Webcast and presentation materials will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-speak-at-raymond-james-conference-evercore-isi-conference-300806050.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2019
