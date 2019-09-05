Log in
SS&C : to attend Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, UBS Fintech Conference

09/05/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that announced today that the following executives will present and host 1-on-1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President, will speak at the Deutsche bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, NV at 8:40 am PT.

Rahul Kanwar, President and COO, and Marc Beliveau, Senior Vice President, will host 1-on-1 meetings at the UBS Fintech conference on Thursday, September 12th at the UBS Offices in New York, NY.

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.
Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-attend-deutsche-bank-technology-conference-ubs-fintech-conference-300912715.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2019
