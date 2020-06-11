SSNC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("SS&C" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSNC). Investors who purchased SS&C securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ssnc.

The investigation concerns whether SS&C and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 9, 2020, the investment management technology firm Arcesium LLC ("Arcesium") sued SS&C in New York federal court, alleging breach of contract and violation of antitrust laws in connection with that SS&C and its subsidiary Advent Software Inc.'s ("Advent") termination of an agreement with Arcesium to sell Advent's Geneva accounting software. As reported by Law360, Arcesium's suit claims that "Advent attempted to 'to prevent and destroy competition in this industry' . . . with Advent's CEO purportedly stating publicly that the company's goal was to 'take over the world' and be 'the world's dominant platform.'" On this news, SS&C's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased SS&C shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ssnc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssnc-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301074389.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC