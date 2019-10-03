Log in
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
The data age: how data can drive decisions at all levels of an organization

10/03/2019

When it comes to technology adoption and data, early adopters and innovators have a competitive advantage. SS&C's upcoming webinar, The Data Age: How Data Can Drive Decisions at all Levels of an Organization will cover how data impacts the decision-making process for alternative and asset management firms. Alastair Hewitt, Director, CORE-Sightline and Lyndsay Noble, Director, Data Science will lead the presentation.

The webinar will cover:

  • Infusing data into strategic and day-to-day operations
  • Top 5 common data challenges
  • How to establish a golden data set
  • Why technology without expertise is a costly endeavor

We will also examine how the application of advanced-analytics techniques across the full value chain is delivering higher revenues for asset acquisition, improved performance for investment management, and lower costs for asset administration.

Data needs to be up-to-date and available at the push of a button to make informed decisions and provide actionable insights. Allowing your data to be configured, defined by the user and managed from multiple sources, your data is transformed into more meaningful and powerful information. Because informed decisions and analytics are always dependent on access to quality data, it is important to have tools to visualize and unlock that information in ways that cater to the needs of the multiple and diverse groups within an organization.

Join us for the webinar Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11am Eastern Daylight Time and find out if you are using your data to its fullest potential.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Regulation

technology , big data , Data Analytics

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:50:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 600 M
EBIT 2019 1 691 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Debt 2019 7 253 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 12 371 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,15  $
Last Close Price 48,75  $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Normand Augustine Boulanger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.07%13 086
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.57%1 061 551
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.99%30 470
SYNOPSYS58.25%20 627
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.16%18 513
SPLUNK INC.10.24%17 838
