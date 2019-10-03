When it comes to technology adoption and data, early adopters and innovators have a competitive advantage. SS&C's upcoming webinar, The Data Age: How Data Can Drive Decisions at all Levels of an Organization will cover how data impacts the decision-making process for alternative and asset management firms. Alastair Hewitt, Director, CORE-Sightline and Lyndsay Noble, Director, Data Science will lead the presentation.

The webinar will cover:

Infusing data into strategic and day-to-day operations

Top 5 common data challenges

How to establish a golden data set

Why technology without expertise is a costly endeavor

We will also examine how the application of advanced-analytics techniques across the full value chain is delivering higher revenues for asset acquisition, improved performance for investment management, and lower costs for asset administration.

Data needs to be up-to-date and available at the push of a button to make informed decisions and provide actionable insights. Allowing your data to be configured, defined by the user and managed from multiple sources, your data is transformed into more meaningful and powerful information. Because informed decisions and analytics are always dependent on access to quality data, it is important to have tools to visualize and unlock that information in ways that cater to the needs of the multiple and diverse groups within an organization.

Join us for the webinar Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11am Eastern Daylight Time and find out if you are using your data to its fullest potential.

Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Regulation

technology , big data , Data Analytics