Italy's state railway picks Atlantia for Alitalia rescue

Atlantia will join Ferrovie, the finance ministry and U.S. carrier Delta in a state-orchestrated effort to relaunch the ailing airline.

Besides Atlantia, infrastructure group Toto Holding, Lazio soccer club chairman Claudio Lotito and airline entrepreneur German Efromovich sent in non-binding proposals on Sunday to Ferrovie adviser Mediobanca to join the consortium.

Ferrovie will start working as soon as possible with the partners it picked to draw up a business plan and other elements of a potential offer, the company said in a statement issued after a board meeting held earlier on Monday.

However, binding offers and a business plan for Alitalia might be finalised only in September, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

In a message posted on Facebook, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was not prejudiced against Atlantia but picking the company did not mean Rome would ditch a plan to revoke its motorway concession after a bridge operated by the group collapsed last year in Genoa, killing 43 people.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Deepa Babington)