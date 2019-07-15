Log in
SS Lazio SpA

SS LAZIO SPA

(SSL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/15 02:20:55 pm
1.263 EUR   +0.40%
Italy's state railway picks Atlantia for Alitalia rescue

07/15/2019

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato picked motorway operator Atlantia as a partner to join a consortium of investors for the rescue of national carrier Alitalia, Ferrovie said on Monday.

Atlantia will join Ferrovie, the finance ministry and U.S. carrier Delta in a state-orchestrated effort to relaunch the ailing airline.

Besides Atlantia, infrastructure group Toto Holding, Lazio soccer club chairman Claudio Lotito and airline entrepreneur German Efromovich sent in non-binding proposals on Sunday to Ferrovie adviser Mediobanca to join the consortium.

Ferrovie will start working as soon as possible with the partners it picked to draw up a business plan and other elements of a potential offer, the company said in a statement issued after a board meeting held earlier on Monday.

However, binding offers and a business plan for Alitalia might be finalised only in September, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

In a message posted on Facebook, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was not prejudiced against Atlantia but picking the company did not mean Rome would ditch a plan to revoke its motorway concession after a bridge operated by the group collapsed last year in Genoa, killing 43 people.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA -0.16% 24.66 End-of-day quote.36.69%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.03% 61.6301 Delayed Quote.23.55%
MEDIOBANCA -0.75% 9.322 End-of-day quote.27.33%
SS LAZIO SPA 0.32% 1.262 End-of-day quote.3.62%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Corrado Caruso Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alberto Incollingo Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS LAZIO SPA3.62%96
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC9.29%81 135
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.28.04%41 944
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP45.70%24 476
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL37.66%20 695
EXPEDIA GROUP INC19.47%19 925
