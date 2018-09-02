Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SS Lazio SpA    SSL   IT0003621783

SS LAZIO SPA (SSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS Lazio : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Frosinone 1-0, match report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

Lazio-Frosinone 1-0

Scorer: 49' Luis Alberto (L)

LAZIO (3-5-2):Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic (82' Murgia), Lulic; Luis Alberto (90' Badelj), Immobile (85' Caicedo).Unused subs:Proto, Guerrieri, Patric, Bastos, Basta, Caceres, Cataldi, Durmisi, Correa.

Coach: Inzaghi.

FROSINONE (3-5-2):Sportiello; Brighenti, Salamon, Capuano; Zampano (71' Ghiglione), Chibsah, Maiello, Cassata (81' Soddimo), Molinaro; Ciano, Perica (71' Ardaiz).Unused subs:Bardi, Ariaudo, Goldaniga, Beghetto, Krajnc, Crisetig, Besea, Matarese, Pinamonti.

Coach: Longo.

Referee: Gianpaolo Calvarese (Teramo)

Booked: 3' Brighenti (F), 20' Parolo (L), 91' Ghiglione (F).

Added time: 2' fh, 4' sh

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 20:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS LAZIO SPA
09/02SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Frosinone 1-0, match report
PU
08/25SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio 2-0, match report
PU
08/18SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Napoli 1-2, match report
PU
08/16SS LAZIO : New third jersey 2018/2019
PU
08/16SS LAZIO : New europa league jersey 2018/2019
PU
08/16SS LAZIO : New home jersey
PU
08/04SS LAZIO : Friendly match | Arsenal-Lazio 2-0, report
PU
07/25SS LAZIO : #Auronzo2018 | Friendly match Lazio-Triestina 3-0, report
PU
05/13SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Crotone-Lazio 2-2, match report
PU
05/06SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Atalanta 1-1, match report
PU
More news
Chart SS LAZIO SPA
Duration : Period :
SS Lazio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS LAZIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Corrado Caruso Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alberto Incollingo Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS LAZIO SPA35.84%0
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC12.30%92 644
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.14.91%38 955
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-11.22%21 382
EXPEDIA GROUP INC8.96%19 503
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP46.02%18 113
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.