SS Lazio : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Frosinone 1-0, match report
09/02/2018 | 10:27pm CEST
Lazio-Frosinone 1-0
Scorer: 49' Luis Alberto (L)
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic (82' Murgia), Lulic; Luis Alberto (90' Badelj), Immobile (85' Caicedo). Unused subs: Proto, Guerrieri, Patric, Bastos, Basta, Caceres, Cataldi, Durmisi, Correa.
Coach: Inzaghi.
FROSINONE (3-5-2): Sportiello; Brighenti, Salamon, Capuano; Zampano (71' Ghiglione), Chibsah, Maiello, Cassata (81' Soddimo), Molinaro; Ciano, Perica (71' Ardaiz). Unused subs: Bardi, Ariaudo, Goldaniga, Beghetto, Krajnc , Crisetig, Besea, Matarese, Pinamonti.
Coach: Longo.
R eferee: Gianpaolo Calvarese (Teramo)
Booked: 3' Brighenti (F), 20' Parolo (L), 91'
Ghiglione (F).
Added time: 2' fh, 4' sh
