SS Lazio : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Parma, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's home Serie A match against Parma.
Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha
Defenders: Acerbi, Bastos, Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Vavro
Midfielders: Berisha, Cataldi, Jony, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Parolo
Forwards: Adekanye, Caicedo, Correa, Immobile
