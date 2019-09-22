Log in
SS Lazio SpA

SS LAZIO SPA

(SSL)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/20
1.256 EUR   -2.48%
SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Parma, squad named
PU
SS LAZIO : UEFA Europa League | CFR Cluj-Lazio, squad named
PU
SS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Lazio-AS Roma, squad named
PU
SS Lazio : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Parma, squad named

09/22/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's home Serie A match against Parma.

Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha

Defenders: Acerbi, Bastos, Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Vavro

Midfielders: Berisha, Cataldi, Jony, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Parolo

Forwards: Adekanye, Caicedo, Correa, Immobile

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 12:11:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Corrado Caruso Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alberto Incollingo Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS LAZIO SPA6.10%94
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC17.95%86 366
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.47.16%48 526
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP58.82%25 707
EXPEDIA GROUP INC19.11%22 847
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL22.69%19 464
