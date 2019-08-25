SS Lazio : Serie A TIM | Sampdoria-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A match against Sampdoria.
Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha
Defenders: Acerbi, Bastos, Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Vavro
Midfielders: A. Anderson, Berisha, Cataldi, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic,Parolo
Forwards: Adekanye, Caicedo, Correa, Immobile
