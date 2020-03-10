Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SSAB    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB

(SSAB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSAB : EcoUpgraded concept benefits ILAB Container – 9 tonnes of CO2 saved per container

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

ILAB Container, the leading container supplier in the Nordic countries, has found SSAB EcoUpgraded to be a very useful concept when telling customers about the advantages of high-strength steels and ILAB containers.

ILAB is a long-standing customer of SSAB and has been applying SSAB EcoUpgraded to their containers for several years now. ILAB designs and sells containers mainly for the Nordic markets. The containers are produced by the Polish company JK Kiedrowski.

What is SSAB EcoUpgraded?

The SSAB EcoUpgraded concept allows customers to upgrade to high-strength steel and reduce the weight of their equipment, improve fuel economy and extend product lifetime - all factors that have a major impact on reducing their carbon footprint. The SSAB EcoUpgraded concept saves CO2 both in steel production and throughout the lifetime of the end product.

SSAB looks at each specific application and compares the potential CO2 savings in the use phase to the CO2 emitted during production. This way, we identify products that would benefit the most from an upgrade to high-strength Strenx® and/or Hardox® steel. Once the CO2 payback time is reached, the vehicle will continue to deliver CO2 savings far in excess of the original CO2 debt.

Savings and higher capacity in operation - higher revenue

Let's assume, for example, that the same total load is transported over the vehicle lifetime. Use of high-strength steels means that this can be done with fewer trips, since the vehicle can carry more load on each trip. This means lower fuel consumption, less need for maintenance and lower operating costs.

Assume instead, that we continue to run the vehicles the same amount of trips with the extra load capacity. This means that for the same time period more cargo will be transported.

'The benefits of the SSAB EcoUpgraded concept can be seen from both the sustainability and financial aspects, which are in fact two sides of the same coin. Emissions reductions and savings go hand in hand,' says Thomas Hörnfeldt at SSAB.

EcoUpgraded app is a useful tool to show the customer the actual benefits

With the SSAB EcoUpgraded app, you enter the machine type and operational parameters. The app then presents a visual report on your estimated fuel savings, CO2 savings over the equipment lifetime and the CO2 payback time that can be achieved when upgrading to high-strength steels.

'We place a lot of emphasis on both the details and the wider picture in our own customer relations. Our customers highly value sustainability but when they save fuel, they naturally also save money. So with the SSAB EcoUpgraded concept and app, we can show hands-on how choosing our containers and SSAB high-strength steels affects the customer's own business in terms of sustainability, costs savings and ultimately profitability,' says Jim Isaksson, Managing Director at ILAB.

'When we say that we deliver ILAB containers, in practice we prefer to think that we are pointing the recycling branch towards new, easier ways to handle waste - and SSAB EcoUpgraded fits into this picture very well,' continues Isaksson.

In the ILAB case, the total of 9.2 tonnes of CO2 saved per container comes from less steel used (1.0 tonne), lower weight (2.7 tonnes) and higher capacity (5.4 tonnes). So the CO2 payback time is 43 months. The payload increase is 520 kg and fuel savings for the end-user will exceed SEK 42,000 (vehicle used for 8 years à 30,000 km per year).

'We have sold now over 10 000 of these containers, so everybody can calculate the total benefits,' concludes Isaksson.

Advantages of SSAB EcoUpgraded

'Good environmental stewardship also drives good business. When customers upgrade from standard steel to high-strength steel, they can reduce the weight of the end product while maintaining the same strength and increasing durability and productivity. From a lifecycle perspective, this is crucial because most of the negative environmental impact comes from a product's use phase,' says Joachim Eresjö at SSAB Shape.

Because high-strength steel is stronger than conventional mild steel, less steel is needed to manufacture the product. This also reduces CO2 emissions. An SSAB EcoUpgraded product will generate CO2 savings that exceed the CO2 emitted during the production of the upgraded part. The amount of the savings varies depending on the design and whether or not it is weight-critical.

READ MORE
https://www.ssab.com/company/sustainability/sustainable-offering/ecoupgraded
https://www.ssab.com/support/calculators-and-tools/ssab-ecoupgraded-app

Here's how SSAB high-strength steels benefit both the environment and our customers' businesses.

  • Fewer resources used in the manufacture of components and vehicles
  • Less fuel needed for the same work - haul the same load in a fewer number of trips
  • Lower carbon dioxide/ CO2 emissions over entire lifecycle
  • Meet and stay ahead of tougher environmental requirements and legislation
  • OEMs can enhance their environmental profile and gain a competitive edge

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SSAB
04:59aSSAB : GreenCoat® and all SSAB color coated products are fully free from chromat..
PU
04:59aSSAB : EcoUpgraded concept benefits ILAB Container – 9 tonnes of CO2 saved..
PU
04:54aSSAB : Groundbreaking wear resistance with new Hardox HiAce in acidic environmen..
PU
02/25SSAB : By incorporating Hardox® and Strenx® steels in tippers, Fesan makes sure ..
PU
02/21SSAB PUBL : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/06SSAB : Steel Pile Day in Helsinki attracted a record crowd
PU
01/29SSAB : AA Diesel Truck Bodies gains 10-plus years of product life for end users ..
PU
01/28YEAR-END REPORT 2019 : Lower earnings for SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas in the q..
AQ
01/28YEAR-END REPORT 2019 : Lower earnings for SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas in the q..
PU
01/16SSAB : Invitation to SSAB's year-end report 2019 briefing
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 74 868 M
EBIT 2020 3 374 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M
Debt 2020 9 970 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 24 890 M
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,71  SEK
Last Close Price 24,74  SEK
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB-24.69%2 644
POSCO-0.52%12 065
ARCELORMITTAL-39.04%11 031
NUCOR-34.72%10 451
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-4.47%8 892
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group