Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SSAB    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB

(SSAB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSAB : GreenCoat® and all SSAB color coated products are fully free from chromates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

PRESS RELEASE, 2020-03-10

GreenCoat® and all SSAB color coated products are fully free from chromates

SSAB has a high focus on human health and the environment. In all our production facilities, we ensure that the environment is up to the highest standard. GreenCoat® and our color coated product portfolio are since several years totally free from hexavalent chromium. All in line with the EU regulation REACH(*). That is not always the case with low price imports from outside Europe.

"Unfortunately even if hexavalent chromium is carsinogenic and mutagenic, it still may be used in color coates steel production outside of Europe, explains Kaisa Ahvonen, Product Manager Color Coated products, SSAB Europe. "This poses a risk to both people working in production facilities where chromium is used and also to environment."

On the way to a better future

SSAB has over many years a high focus on human health and the environment. Investigations into chromate free pre-treatments and primers for all of the company's coated steel products were initiated already in the 1990s and since several years all our production is in accordance with the REACH directive.

Next in line for SSAB is the goal to be fossil-free by 2045 within the entire operation by stepwise reducing carbon footprint, and a market launch of the first fossil-free steel products in 2026. Already by 2025, continuous improvements and process technology advances will reduce SSAB's current

CO2emissions by 25% in Sweden. More than our production process, we know our products and offering are also part of the solution.

(*)

Currently, the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive 2002/95/EC prohibits the use of hexavalent chromium in coated steel products in the EU. These kind of regulations, however, have not been adopted worldwide.Therefore, many color coted steel products containing chromium may still be found on the market, in workshops as well as in products used by end consumers.

Hexavalent Chromium is considered highly dangerous and harmful to people working in production facilities. EU has classified the chromate containing substances as carcinogenic, mutagenic and toxic for reproduction. Human exposure to hexavalent chromium are believed to increase the risk of developing lung cancer, asthma, or damage to the respiratory system and skin. Hexavalent chromium also poses a risk to the environment since it is soluble in water and even a minor scratch can result in its release.

For further information contact:

Kaisa Ahvonen

Product manager, Color Coated products

SSAB AB (Publ)

Box 70,

T +46 8 45 45 700

E: info@ssab.com

Org.nr 556016-3429

SE 101 21 Stockholm

F +46 8 45 45 725

www.ssab.com

VAT/Reg.nr SE556016342901

Sweden

PRESS RELEASE, 2020-03-10

SSAB Europe

  1. +358405366515
    kaisa.ahvonen@ssab.com

Mia Widell

Presschef/ Press Relations Manager and Sustainability Communications

M +46 76 527 25 01

mia.widell@ssab.com

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.

SSAB AB (Publ)

Box 70,

T +46 8 45 45 700

E: info@ssab.com

Org.nr 556016-3429

SE 101 21 Stockholm

F +46 8 45 45 725

www.ssab.com

VAT/Reg.nr SE556016342901

Sweden

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SSAB
04:59aSSAB : GreenCoat® and all SSAB color coated products are fully free from chromat..
PU
04:59aSSAB : EcoUpgraded concept benefits ILAB Container – 9 tonnes of CO2 saved..
PU
04:54aSSAB : Groundbreaking wear resistance with new Hardox HiAce in acidic environmen..
PU
02/25SSAB : By incorporating Hardox® and Strenx® steels in tippers, Fesan makes sure ..
PU
02/21SSAB PUBL : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/06SSAB : Steel Pile Day in Helsinki attracted a record crowd
PU
01/29SSAB : AA Diesel Truck Bodies gains 10-plus years of product life for end users ..
PU
01/28YEAR-END REPORT 2019 : Lower earnings for SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas in the q..
AQ
01/28YEAR-END REPORT 2019 : Lower earnings for SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas in the q..
PU
01/16SSAB : Invitation to SSAB's year-end report 2019 briefing
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 74 868 M
EBIT 2020 3 374 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M
Debt 2020 9 970 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 24 890 M
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,71  SEK
Last Close Price 24,74  SEK
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB-24.69%2 644
POSCO-0.52%12 065
ARCELORMITTAL-39.04%11 031
NUCOR-34.72%10 451
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-4.47%8 892
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group